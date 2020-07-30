United Way of North Carolina launches a statewide survey today to assess how COVID-19 has impacted community members across the state. All North Carolina families are invited to complete the United Way of North Carolina COVID-19 survey at this link: http://www.covidsurveync.org/
The outcome report will reflect all individual responses, which are confidential. The online survey will remain open through Aug. 21. Preliminary results from the survey will be released in September.
Marx said that this survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had across the state, community by community. “The results will help inform United Ways, state and community leaders in how best to fund solutions and tailor services specific to needs emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. Before the pandemic hit, many North Carolina households were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover basic expenses and save for an unexpected crisis or job loss.
For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, schooling and childcare challenges and economic changes North Carolina families are navigating.
“On a daily basis, United Ways throughout North Carolina work hard to serve those suffering from loss of basic needs and sense of security due to workforce interruptions,” said Marx. “As we respond to immediate needs, United Ways are thinking ahead to the next phase of recovery and what will be needed most to help get families back on track.“
The survey is available in English and Spanish. Completing the survey takes about ten minutes. It includes questions such as: What concerns are you facing in the in the weeks and months ahead?
“If you’ve felt the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic, we would appreciate your taking the time to complete the 10-minute survey,” Marx said. “United Way wants to hear your voice so we can best help inform solutions in local communities. Complete this survey.”
United Way of North Carolina is a statewide organization, representing 51 local United Way organizations. Our mission is to increase the capability of the United Way system to improve the quality of human life in North Carolina.
