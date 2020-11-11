United Way of NC (UWNC) has just released COVID-19 Impact statewide survey results, which provide a snapshot of how North Carolina households have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from March 18 to August 31, 2020. Respondents report being most concerned about themselves or a loved one contracting the virus and a significant number of the more than 8,500 households indicate struggling to provide for their basic needs, maintain work and access childcare.
“North Carolinians are resilient, and we know that families have already been working toward improving their condition. Relief and recovery efforts, however, can be informed by the results of this Survey. We are proud to offer this data to local United Ways, policymakers, community leaders, and nonprofit community partners, to support their strategies for increasing the economic mobility of those most impacted by COVID-19”, said Laura Marx, President and CEO of United Way of North Carolina.
Childcare, remote learning, and working from home has presented challenges for all families, but especially those whose earnings abruptly ended. Respondents reported the highest job loss in agriculture, food service and retail customer service industries. Out of 965 households with children, only 19% were able to keep pre-COVID childcare arrangements, with 36% moving to in-home childcare.
COVID-19 has changed the lives of all North Carolinians in some way, but survey results demonstrate that the greatest impact is felt by those below the Federal Poverty Measure, with 51% reporting they were highly impacted by COVID-19. Survey results displayed an overwhelming need for help paying bills, such as rent and utilities. 36% of respondents stated that the CARES Acts Stimulus payment covered 2 weeks or less of their basic household expenses and help with bills or obtaining a new job would have the greatest positive impact on their household’s finances.
Marx commented that “UWNC would like to remind all North Carolinians who are struggling to provide for their families’ basic needs that NC 211 is here for you. NC 211 has answered more than 136,000 calls for help since March 18 and will continue to be standing by as needs emerge with the most up to date resources available in all 100 counties. Connection to resources can also be accessed through www.nc211.org.”
Survey results are offered in a variety of ways including statewide, NCDHHS Social Determinants of Health Regions, and select United Way footprints. Further results can be viewed by respondent income, race and ethnicity and geographic location.
To view or download a full copy of the report visit: unitedwaync.org/coronavirus.
The people of North Carolina have endured the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the financial stability of families and overall economy. The survey results presented in this report shed light on the challenges faced and needs expressed to United Way of North Carolina by local communities. The results will help inform funding priorities and refine strategy development to support the economic mobility of struggling families. United Way of North Carolina, in partnership with local United Ways across the state, recruited volunteer respondents from July 27th to August 31st, 2020 for survey completion. Responses were collected through an online survey with a total of 8,583 completed responses from across North Carolina. While more in-depth analysis will be done in the future, this document represents the statewide summary findings.
