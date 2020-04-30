Raleigh, N.C. – Presented by Come Hear North Carolina, “Under One Roof,” a three-day, three-hour virtual music festival, raised $50,000 to support artists across North Carolina whose work has been disrupted by COVID-19, organizers announced today.
The benefit concert which featured virtual performances, interviews, and messages from North Carolina musicians, who participated to help artists across the state, has been viewed 120,000 times to date. All proceeds from Under One Roof will be distributed to artist relief efforts.
Musicians who donated their talent and time included Anthony Hamilton, 9th Wonder, Ben Folds, Fantasia, The Hamiltones, Petey Pablo, Tift Merritt, Jim Lauderdale, Steep Canyon Rangers, Brooke Simpson, Chatham County Line, Joe Troop of Che Apalache, and The Harvey Cummings Project. Additionally, videos created by the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Markay Media in Durham chronicled the impact of COVID-19 on the lives of artists in our state.
“Under One Roof was a creative, innovative statement on how artists come to the fore in the face of adversity,” said Wayne Martin, Executive Director of the North Carolina Arts Council. “And the high level of viewer donations demonstrates how strongly North Carolinians feel about our artists. We always turn to artists for inspiration and solace during hard times, but we will also show up to support them in a crisis. Our citizens know that the arts and artists are key to our cultural identity here in North Carolina, as well as vital to our economy.”
Under One Roof was produced by the Charlotte-based entertainment publication CLTure in collaboration with the North Carolina Arts Council, an agency of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The North Carolina Arts Foundation, a nonprofit that raises funds from the private sector to support the work of the North Carolina Arts Council, is receiving and dispersing donations.
Contributions to the fund are still encouraged through the North Carolina Arts Foundation at www.paypal.me/NCarts.
Under One Roof: A Benefit for North Carolina Artists is the latest project from Come Hear North Carolina. Come Hear NC’s mission is to support the state’s arts community and celebrate its diverse musical traditions. Learn more about Come Hear NC here: www.ComeHearNC.com.
About the North Carolina Arts Council
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state’s long-standing love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts education. NCArts.or
About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state's natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR's mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state's history, conserving the state's natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette's Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please visit www.ncdcr.gov.
