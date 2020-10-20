GREENSBORO, N.C. – With the flu season quickly approaching during the coronavirus pandemic, the UNC Greensboro School of Nursing will host a free flu shot clinic that is open to the public on Saturday, October 24.
The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Weatherspoon Art Museum on UNCG’s campus. UNCG nursing students are expected to give out 150 flu shots, as well as free face coverings and hand sanitizer. Cone Health is providing the flu shots.
As a safety precaution, all individuals must wear face coverings and be over the age of 18 to receive a flu shot. Individuals can remain in their vehicles or walk up to the clinic to get their flu shot. No reservations are being accepted to schedule a flu shot.
“When people get the flu shot, it helps protect them and it keeps them from spreading the flu to others. During this COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for everyone to do their part to prevent the spread of disease and to keep everyone as healthy as possible,” said Dr. Audrey Snyder, the UNCG School of Nursing’s associate dean for experiential learning and innovation.
UNCG nursing students have given out at least 200 flu shots over the past month.
The School of Nursing has traditionally held a free flu shot clinic the week of UNCG’s Homecoming, including this year. Approximately 800 flu shots have been given out at the event over the past five years.
