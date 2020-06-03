UNCG employee alleges 36 cases of COVID-19 at campus construction site

A University of North Carolina at Greensboro employee told YES! Weekly that the COVID-19 outbreak among subcontractors working on the new nursing building has increased to 36 cases.
The News & Record reported the outbreak on May 29, in an article that stated “representatives for both UNCG and DPR Construction, one of the two companies managing the project, declined to identify the subcontracting firm or say how many workers tested positive.”
This morning, UNCG employee Dave McFayden contacted YES! Weekly with the following statement:
"On May 28th at approximately 8:30 p.m., I got a message from someone working on the new nursing building site at UNCG, telling me they'd had 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the site. The next day I informed my direct supervisor at UNCG about this. We deal with plumbing, steam lines, and pipe insulation, and a few other essential operations. As such, we've been in the construction site in the past, to see progress, and to get an understanding of the different systems we'll be maintaining once the building is finally signed over to us entirely.
It seemed important to me to let my boss and my direct co-workers know, and actually anyone else I could think of who might be in the vicinity of the building, including Tate Street Coffee House, and others who live and work in the area.
In my immediate shop I have 4 other co-workers, and at times our supervisor, plus me, makes 6 in the room at one time. We're spaced accordingly as possible, and I wear a face cover when I have to be in close proximity with others.
Flash forward to today, June 3rd 2020.
This morning in our Wednesday shop meeting, our supervisor informed us that the COVID-19 cases on the nursing building construction site had doubled, from 18 to 36 confirmed positive cases.
He went on to explain that the contractor managing the site now requires ALL persons entering the construction site to have documentation of a negative COVID-19 test.
This seemed good enough a reliable source that I am able to come forward on record about it.
I'm only concerned for the health and wellbeing of anyone who could come in contact, like any of the businesses on Tate St and Spring Garden street, and generally anyone who lives in the area or frequents the area."
YES! Weekly has confirmed McFayden’s employment with the university and the nature of his duties.
At 11:02 a.m., this writer called the Raleigh office of DPR Construction, the California-based firm that has been working on the building, and has set up an operational headquarters at the intersection of Tate Street and Walker Avenue, besides the west entrance to the site. When told that a journalist was inquiring about the COVID-19 outbreak, the person answering the phone declined to give the phone number of a spokesman or media contact, but said one would call back “very shortly.” As of 5 p.m., this call has not been received.
At 2:30 p.m. today, no workers were visible at the building site, but a man in a bandana mask came to the door of DPR’s Tate Street operations center and said all comments would have to be made by an official company representative. When asked if construction workers had been wearing masks when on Tate Street, he said that “we have been following all CDC regulations” and “masks are not required in public spaces.”
This writer, who lives close by and goes to Tate Street almost every day, has regularly seen construction workers on the college strip without masks.
In a separate construction site in front of UNCG’s Stone Building, which borders the site of the new nursing building but is not being managed by DPR, five workers were visible, none wearing masks.
