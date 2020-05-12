Triad health care workers speak out about COVID-19

“It was a bona fide nightmare,” said Alan Grizzard, a registered nurse based in Winston-Salem, when asked to describe his time working in New York City amid its COVID-19 peak.
Grizzard spoke with YES! Weekly by phone on April 30, just about two weeks after he worked at the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States.
Grizzard said he has been working as an RN for 11 years, and before that, he worked as a paramedic for 10 years.
Grizzard is presently working at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and going to school full time to become a nurse practitioner.
Grizzard is obviously no stranger to the unpredictable nature of the health care field, but even he wasn’t fully prepared for what he witnessed while working in New York City.
“It was a very, very life-changing experience,” he said. “In the first 14 days or so while I was there, we had a 60-bed ER, and we had 150 patients in there at one time, 90% of them have COVID. It was hectic; the hospital system up there was on the brink of collapse—a lot of death and despair. Toward the end of my deployment, there was a lot of rejoicing and positives that happened as well.”
Grizzard was working through an agency that does disaster and relief staffing through FEMA, which was deployed to New York City to help the Big Apple’s overwhelmed health care workers.
“When I am on call to help, I help,” he said. “It is just what I do.”
He flew out on March 27, and he came home on April 18— a total of 23 days, where 21 of which, he worked up to 15-16 hours a day at Jacobi Medical Center, located in the Bronx.
“I was on the bus in the morning at 5:40 a.m. heading to the hospital, and at 6:30 a.m. or so, I am at the hospital until 8 p.m.,” he said. “On a good day, we would finish between 7:30 or 8 p.m. and back to the hotel at 8:30 p.m. to clean up, eat, and hit the sack. Then, get up the next morning and do it all over again.”
“Oh my gosh, yes,” said Grizzard when asked if he had witnessed any deaths first-hand.
He estimates that he witnessed at least 100 deaths on his shift alone.
“The least we had on any one day was two, and the most we had in one day was nine,” he said of the daily COVID-19 death count. “It was usually between four or six deaths a day, on my shift.”
Witnessing that many deaths in less than a month could really take a toll on someone’s mental health, and Grizzard admitted it was challenging. Grizzard said that mental health resources were readily available to him and he had utilized those resources every day he was there.
“It hasn’t affected me negatively, mentally, per se, but it has caused me to re-evaluate certain points in my life,” he said. “It has caused me to reposition myself on a lot of my viewpoints on certain subjects. I had a heavy heart most of the time I was there.”
There is not really any specific protocol for treating COVID-19, Grizzard explained, only guidelines. Grizzard said the pandemic is uncharted waters for everyone right now, and even though he thrives in an unpredictable, semi-controlled work environment, the unpredictability of the virus was very frustrating for him.
“I was in New York after 9/11 for a few days as a paramedic, providing relief,” he explained. “9/11 was a single incident, and we had an estimate on the number of casualties that were in the Twin Towers, for example. We had an estimated number of missing people, and an influx of patients to expect based on how fast rescue operations could execute search and rescue incidents. So, there was some preparation that had already been done. COVID is on the other side of the spectrum; there is no way to predict accurately how many patients are going to come through that ER in one day. There is no way to predict the severity of the patients that EMS is going to pick up and bring in.”
“How do you apologize to somebody? You have the knowledge base and skill sets as a nurse or a doctor, but you can’t help them because we don’t know how to help,” he added. “How do you apologize to somebody like that?”
Grizzard explained some of the differences he noticed between working at the hospital in New York versus working at a hospital in North Carolina.
“The differences are profound because of the population density in New York,” he remarked. “What we do not have here is public hospitals, and the hospital system in New York is run by the government-operated New York Hospitals and Health system, which is the public health system. Because the hospitals are public, city-run hospitals, it is taxpayer based mostly, so the resources aren’t as plentiful. The level of resources are not up to the standard that we operate here. For example, the electronic medical records system, EPIC, is bare bones up there because they don’t have the money to afford a custom-designed, high-end medical record system like the EPIC system we have here. Just the typical, general resources were not up to the standard that we are used to here. PPE was not an issue; there was plenty of PPE up there.”
Speaking of PPE, Grizzard noted that his uniform during his deployment consisted of three layers: a base layer (scrubs or street clothes), disposable scrubs, isolation gown (which is changed between every patient as to not cross-contaminate), protective eyewear, some type of mask (respiratory gas mask, a sealed helmet, an N95 protective mask), head covering, boot covers and of course, gloves.
“There were about three layers of protective equipment,” he said. “It is a lot of supplies and can be physically burdening on any health system when you have a pandemic, and when it is an infectious, communicable disease. You have to isolate as best as you can within reason.”
Grizzard said what kept him going during this time was the love and support from his wife and kids back in Winston-Salem.
“We would FaceTime every day, rallying each other,” he said. “We were very careful when I came home— I had been CDC cleared, I had my negative swabs and quarantined when I got home. I did what I was supposed to do and followed every guideline. Low and behold, I have been healthy, same with the kiddos. For the first week I was home, even though we were in the same house together, I had no contact with the kids, and they understood and were real troopers about it. We got through it together.”
When asked if he would do it all over again, and go back to New York City to help, Grizzard answered, “in a heartbeat.”
“I was supposed to go back this weekend [May 2], but they started putting redeployment on hold, which is great for New York because things were starting to improve to the point where they had enough staff. But it is starting to look like I may have an opportunity to go back again because there have been a lot of staff that have been there since March,” he explained. “I didn’t really get the closure I wanted, but also, it is not over up there, and I feel like I need to be up there helping because it is still overburdening the system.”
Grizzard describes himself as a political moderate, and he said he could see and understand the points of view of those who want to reopen the state’s economy as soon as possible, as well as those being more cautious and following the governor’s orders for a gradual reopening.
“I think the whole point right now is that we have not flattened the curve, as they say,” Grizzard said over the phone on April 30. “Our numbers are still rising. And we have to look at percentages; we can’t just look at the new number of cases that we have or the number of deaths we have now or had because there is enough foreshadowing to say that unfortunately, people are going to still pass away from this. You have to look at percentages, and what is still alarming right now, is so many people got swabbed in the last week, but the percentages of positives results from those swabs are alarmingly high, so we still have a large percentage of folks potentially exposed that are testing positive, so we are not ready to safely reopen yet.”
Grizzard said that the state needs to be systematic about reopening, and that restaurants, or places where human contact is more likely, are the last places that need to reopen. YES! Weekly asked Grizzard what he thought about the ReOpen N.C. protests.
“I wasn’t there; I just saw some news coverage and some articles about it,” he said. “But I understand that the primary organizing group, from what I have seen, wasn’t very civil about it, and caused some trouble. The anti-protesters, to my understanding, were really still and quiet and not provoking or inciting anything, and then the instigating side sort of decided to be provocative. That is what I have seen and heard, and that is not the right way to do it. If you are going to act like that, nobody is going to want to go out of their way to accommodate your opinions and how you present your views. No one is going to want to deal with you if you go out acting stupid.”
Grizzard said he believes that there is no “right or wrong decision,” with handling COVID-19, but rather that the most appropriate decision should be made “that is going to minimize the damage and maximize the benefits to get back to our normal lives.”
“You don’t have to agree or disagree; it is about understanding and compromise,” he said. “Agreeing or disagreeing isn't going to make this go away. You can go out in front of the capitol building in Raleigh and act as stupid all you want; it is not going to do anything except cost yourself grief and make the news.”
Grizzard applauded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his leadership during this crisis.
“This man needs to run for president because he understands both sides of the story, but he also understands what is necessary to systematically start the recovery process for the economy,” he said. “I think that New York may be the greatest city in America. When there is a need, New Yorkers come together. The support and stanchion up there are just unbelievable— just how the whole city came together to fight this thing, regardless of what your viewpoint is. The country needs to be like that. North Carolina needs to be like that. Winston-Salem needs to follow suit because at the end of the day, COVID is here, and unless we stand up and take the aggression toward it, it is going to be the aggressor, and we are going to continue to be reactive instead of proactive. Reaction is not going to eradicate this pandemic. We all have to stand up and support one another, as Americans, as humans. Otherwise, the political division is going to continue to allow this pandemic to prevail and take more victims than it has to.”
Grizzard said the most important thing to do right now is to be patient, reach out for resources, help each other, be there for each other, and “go get it and growl.”
“I think the biggest lesson is, nothing is up to us, ever,” he said. “We are all in the same battle; we do the best we can with what we have to work with. But we can’t take anything in life for granted because nothing is promised and there are no guarantees. And at the end of the day, we all just need to come together and get through this, politics aside. Right now, this country is more divided than it has ever been in my lifetime, I know that. The COVID pandemic isn’t helping.”
Amber Brown is a nurse practitioner living in Kernersville, who graduated from Duke in May 2019. She worked as an NP for Wake Forest Baptist Hospital from September 2019 to March 2020.
“I am not currently working as an NP, because I had a scholarship that included a stipend through the Department of Health and Human Services—it is called the Nurse Corps Scholarship, and you have to repay it through service,” she explained in a phone interview on April 29. “Each year, facilities get recertified to count as a high-need area, and Baptist, where I was working, no longer qualified.”
She gave her notice at Baptist, “and then the world fell apart.” Brown said even though she is still employed by Wake Forest Baptist Health as a PRN or as-needed floor nurse—she isn’t working, “because there aren’t shifts to pick up.”
“Which is great because it means our efforts to flatten the curve are working—except the fact that I am not working,” she said with a chuckle. “I feel the same pinch that everyone else does; I just kind of see the greater good in feeling that pinch.”
Brown is one of the faces of Health Workers Defend N.C., the group that according to a press release, “ includes nurses, medical students, physician assistants, pharmacists, a therapeutic triage specialist, and a nutrition specialist,” who traveled to counterprotest from Raleigh, Durham, Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Asheboro. The press release states that Health Workers Defend N.C. organized after the April 21 ReOpen N.C. protest “to show the harm of not ‘sticking to the plan’ of social distancing and to call for continued support for stay-at-home measures until the danger has passed.”
“I am a real nurse, I work in oncology and have for eight years,” she said. “Those patients are the reason I go out. The immunocompromised, the ones at-risk that the other side thinks can be sacrificed; those are the people I got out to stand for because they can’t take the risk.”
Brown explained that her choice to go to Raleigh and counterprotest was due to all the media coverage she saw of the ReOpen N.C. protesters.
Brown wanted to show that there are others who oppose reopening too soon, but can’t be present because “they either are too immunocompromised or it would be unsafe for them to come out and counterprotest. Or they are just following the [Executive] Order.”
On April 28, Brown said that there were about 300 ReOpen N.C. protesters present, and about 11 health care workers present in counterprotest.
“We don’t want to get to 300,” she explained. “There is no way to safely social distance and do what you are supposed to do.”
Even though Health Workers Defend N.C. were outnumbered by ReOpen N.C. protesters, Brown called them “not an adequate representation of our citizens.”
She said on April 21, she went to counterprotest alone. While she was making her way through the jeering crowd, she saw Carrie Shropshire, a medical student from Campbell, who pulled her into the group of other health care demonstrators, which is how she got involved with Health Workers Defend N.C.
“I was just so glad to see someone else,” Brown said. “It is important to know that we are health care workers defending North Carolina.”
Brown explained that while at the protest, she, along with the other health care professionals, stood quietly, six feet apart wearing masks, scrubs and did not engage with the rowdy protesters yelling at them.
“It was conflicting, and it was something I went back and forth about,” she said on her decision to travel to Raleigh and counterprotest. “At the same time, it is important enough to me and important enough to my patients because [ReOpen N.C.] was getting so much press. How many days leading up to it did we see coverage on them? Especially from the botched rally, where they got shut down and were told they had to socially distance. I saw something about them every day, but there was nothing about the stay-at-home side of it—because they were staying at home. So, I think it is important to let people know that there are people who oppose it, because there are people who are complying and doing what they are supposed to do, and they weren’t getting the coverage the ReOpen N.C. people were getting.”
After seeing nurses from other states taking to the street in protest as well, Brown said that it was something that she could do. She had the backbone, she had the thick skin, and she had nothing but time to stand up for her patients.
“There is a lot of information and misinformation out there,” Brown said. “I think we all need to read with a critical eye and question. Something that you are always taught when looking at the value of a research paper, something you want to know, ‘is there any bias in this paper?’ ‘Is there any reason someone is saying this?’ ‘Is this a drug study by the company that made the drug?’ Or, ‘is this independent research?’
“When going over all of this information that we are getting from COVID, you are not going to find much good data that it is caused by 5G—which was on one of the signs I saw yesterday,” she continued. “You are not going to find good data that [COVID-19] is fake. You are not going to find good data that it is manufactured. You are not going to find good data that we are erroneously inflating [cases, deaths]. Or that nurses are filling out death certificates to say COVID, because number one, we don’t fill out death certificates. Just throwing that out there.”
She said people need to look at things more critically instead of blindly believing everything they hear or see on social media and other misleading outlets.
“Why is say, FOX News, wanting to open up and telling us the virus isn’t real? Or why is someone touting a certain drug that they may or may not have purchased stock in the company that makes it, and now they want us all to buy it?”
“I know people who have died, who have had it—I know nurses who have contracted it from their patients,” she said. “These are not people in other states. These are people here in North Carolina. People are dying, and it is not just the elderly, and it is not just the immunocompromised—they are at higher risk, but children also get COVID. Children also get intubated. And to see the people out there with their kids, without masks on, baffles me as a parent because I wouldn’t willingly put my child at risk for anything. I buckle them in a seatbelt or car seat because I know there is a risk for an accident. I know there is a risk of infection—my kids are driving me nuts, but I am not going to take them [out and expose them].”
The first time Brown went to Raleigh to counterprotest, she said she was heckled, but not because of her reason for being there. Brown said she was heckled for her appearance, and more specifically, because of her weight.
“They told me that obesity and people like me were a bigger strain on the health care system, which I don’t disagree with,” she said. “Obesity is a strain on the health care system. But what they don’t understand is that not every obese person shows up in the same week, and that is the difference. When there is an outbreak, when there is a pandemic, everybody shows up at once.”
This, she said, is what overwhelms the health care system.
“The personal attacks on me started because I was not responding; I was not giving them what they wanted. They wanted me to fight back and argue with their fallacies, and I am not going to argue with fallacies. So, they started attacking me personally. And I think it says a lot about a person if that is where they go. They knew nothing about me, and they couldn’t attack my intelligence...they saw an obese person, and that is where they went. And it never was a man. All of the articles showed pictures of me with a guy, but it was a woman that attacked me for my weight.”
Brown said she was not only body-shamed and harassed for her weight; she was actually followed by one of the protesters while leaving the demonstration.
“While I was there, the first time, they surrounded me, and people had followed me back to my car,” she said. “At one point, there was a car following me. Then, I started taking weird turns through neighborhoods, but the car was still there.”
Brown said after the protesters accused her of being a fake nurse, she decided to go on the record and share her story with the media. But after her name made it in print, she said the protesters started coming for her and her family online.
“Then, they found my Facebook,” she continued “Then, they found my mom, and then, they started calling my dad’s business.”
However, most disturbing to Brown were the things she overheard from the protesters, including someone threatening to use their gun instead of getting inoculated.
“That is what they told us, that was the only shot they were going to take, was with their guns,” she said. “And that they were going to eat health care workers when they run out of food from not having jobs.”
“One thing I heard last week was that everyone has to die of something,” she continued. “And yes, everyone does have to die from something. But nobody should die from something preventable. ‘The old people are going to die anyway’ was another thing I heard. Yes, old people are going to die anyway, but I am not sacrificing them.”
Brown said she also overheard protesters’ conspiracy theories about health care workers and hospitals getting rich off of COVID-19. Brown told YES! Weekly, from what she has seen being in this field, people who go into health care just for the money end up not lasting long.
“It is not easy, and I think that is something that is hitting nurses and health care workers [now], especially if their specialty is in something that doesn’t deal with death,” she said. “We don’t like losing our patients, we don’t like seeing them sick, we don’t like seeing them die, and we don’t like seeing them die from something preventable. It is hard to go out there and stand and listen to them. But it is so much harder to hold someone’s hand while they die.”
Brown said even though that death is indeed inevitable, she doesn’t believe in wishing it upon anyone, especially right now, during a deadly pandemic that has already claimed 577 North Carolinian lives, as of May 12. Also, because of hospital restrictions, where families can’t visit their loved ones, even those at the end of their life.
“Another argument I heard was ‘Oh, well they are going to be able to say their goodbyes from an iPad,’” Brown said. “Is that how you want to say goodbye to your mother? From an iPad? No, you want to surround her with love.”
Brown said she began to notice the demographics of the crowd after attending two protests. She said that she saw a wide range of ages present “from strollers to walkers, but mostly middle-aged,” that were predominately white, with a balanced mix of men and women. (The women, she noted, were being equally aggressive as the men.)
“This past time, probably just because they were so out there, I saw a lot of hairdressers,” she recalled. “They were wearing pool noodle scissors—they made scissors out of pool noodles and aluminum foil. Then there were guys wearing wigs, I guess, signifying that they needed a haircut? There were people in costumes. The guy that offered to get arrested was wearing a Viking helmet.”
Brown said that this same person was also wearing a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag as a cape. After ignoring capitol police orders for the protesters to stay separated from the counterprotesters, Brown said the man yelled, “I want to be arrested so I can be rich and famous!”
Brown said in a phone interview on April 29 that because North Carolina had taken protective measures early on, the state has been flattening the curve. But, she said, if the state reopens too soon, it will cause a surge in cases and, thus, overwhelm the health care system.
“As far as following science and data, and the fact that there are a plan and stages of reopening, I do agree with that,” Brown said of North Carolina’s leadership under Gov. Roy Cooper in a phone interview on April 29. “I do think he is looking at cases, test availability, and percentage of the population getting tested and resources for health care workers, so I am supportive of his plan.”
However, Brown said she isn’t supportive of the federal government’s response to the virus. Brown recalled that on Jan. 20, her brother texted her while traveling in Asia to asked her if COVID-19 was something he should worry about. Like most people in the United States during this time, including the country’s own Commander-in-Chief, Brown thought that it was just an overreaction to the flu. In February, after researching it a bit more, she said the data started to concern her.
“In the beginning, I understood ‘it’s just the flu,’ but once we started getting more data that said it wasn’t just the flu, their stance didn’t change,” she said of the federal government’s response to COVID-19. “Do I think it would have made a difference in the economy? No, but people would have had more time to prepare.”
Brown thinks the best course of action to keep North Carolina from dire straits now is to “stick with the plan.”
“That is the problem with this; it is working, so we look like we are excessive,” she said. “But it is working, and we need to continue doing what we need to do.”
In a text message on May 11, Brown wrote that she believes the state entering Phase I of reopening is premature.
“Gov. Cooper clearly outlined the requirements for reopening and we haven’t met a single one,” she wrote. “I am very concerned for what’s going to happen to the health care system in a few weeks.”
Brown wrote that she wouldn’t be returning to counterprotest on May 12 because, “Our message has been heard, it has nothing to do with entering Phase I.”
“Just because we’re in Phase I doesn’t mean that they have to go out,” she said when asked what advice she has for YES! Weekly readers. “They can still shelter-in-place. They can still protect themselves and their families. If they must go out, wear masks. Don’t wear gloves— they give a false sense of security and people cross-contaminate. Frequent hand washing is much more effective. They should also contact their state representatives, make their concerns known. Contact Gov. Cooper as well. We are the majority, but no one sees that on the news because they are all doing what they are supposed to do: stay at home.”
Luis Cruz is from Greensboro but works in Raleigh as a medical lab technician working directly with hospitals. He has been a lab tech for two and a half years, and he is in charge of identifying different pathogens that are “making people ill as well as testing different drugs on those pathogens in order to determine the concentrations of which would work better.”
Cruz said that he has been handling a lot of COVID-19 tests. Cruz said he also attended the protests in Raleigh with the group, Health Workers Defend N.C.
As a health care worker, Cruz said he feels a personal responsibility to make his voice heard.
“I think we have a responsibility, seeing first-hand what is going on,” Cruz said in a phone interview on May 7. “A lot of people are calling it a hoax and not believing in it at all, and other people are not taking it seriously. That is clearly seen by the actions of the ReOpen protesters, who are risking everyone. Everyone else in the community has a responsibility to be there to counter that rhetoric, not really for them but for the people at home watching and paying attention. For the people who are confused— who don’t really understand the situation either, that could listen to the protesters’ arguments and go with that narrative, which could put even more people at risk. This needs to be the effort of the entire community.”
Cruz said he is counterprotesting ReOpen N.C. to put pressure on North Carolina leadership to not rush into reopening until there are appropriate measures that keep everyone safe.
“I am very concerned,” he said. “I get that the numbers aren’t as high in North Carolina yet, but part of that is due to us shutting down, and people do not see that. I am afraid of what could happen if we don’t open responsibly, which I don’t think we are even ready to open right now.”
Cruz said he was also heckled and yelled at for showing up to the protests, but he said he could see through their rage and outbursts.
“You can tell they are not really united, and in a sense, they are desperate,” he said. “They are mad, but they aren’t entirely sure what they are angry about.”
“There were a lot of conspiracy theories during that yelling, and they did not match one another,” Cruz continued. “I don’t think they really understand what is going on themselves. It is really out of fear that they are acting this way.”
Cruz said he doesn’t believe it was the right move to start the reopening process last Friday.
“We already think that opening now based on the governor’s orders is bad enough already,” he admitted. “I don’t think we are at where we need to be to reopen— the testing isn’t being provided for the community, but on top of that, there are some lawmakers that are introducing a bill to bypass all of those orders.”
Cruz is referring to S.B. 712, which was filed on May 5 and passed its first reading on May 7. This bill’s primary sponsors are Sen. Warren Daniel (R-46), Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-34), and Sen. Carl Ford (R-33). There are over 20 state senators co-sponsoring this bill, all Republicans, including Davidson and Montgomery Counties’ state representative Sen. Eddie Gallimore (R-29), Guilford and Alamance Counties’ state representative Sen. Rick Gunn (R-24), Forsyth and Davie Counties’ state representative Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-31), as well as Guilford and Randolph Counties’ state representative, and the Senate majority whip Sen. Jerry Tillman (R-26).
According to the University of North Carolina School of Government, this bill “establishes criminal immunity for any violation of the following five executive orders, issued between March 17, 2020, and April 23, 2020...Additionally, it establishes criminal immunity for any violation of any executive order issued after April 23, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 emergency pursuant to specified statutory authority regarding the state of emergencies.”
It also caps the penalty few for subsequent violations, and bars disciplinary action by occupational licensing boards against anyone who does not follow Gov. Cooper’s executive orders.
“This is pretty much giving [the ReOpen protesters] what they want, and that is very dangerous, and the consequences will be terrible,” Cruz said. “They are getting behind these protesters, and that speaks volumes of what leadership is doing. There needs to be more aid provided to the community—also for the communities that are excluded [from CARES] who also pay taxes as well and contribute to not only North Carolina, but the entire United States of America. Yet, they are not marching or protesting for business to open.”
Cruz believes that North Carolina’s leadership should do what is best for the whole state, not just for North Carolina business owners.
“I really think that leadership should think of human lives before businesses,” Cruz said. “We understand that the business owners are hurting, but human life does not have a price. And there are more people that will suffer from this than business owners. And their suffering is not necessarily going to kill them, it might financially hurt them, and that is terrible, it is a terrible thing. But you cannot get life back.”
