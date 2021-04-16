Now Enrolling Students in New 4-6 Week HVAC Training Program!
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is thrilled to announce a new 4-6 week long training program which prepares students for the EPA Certification and HVAC controls certificate. Triad Goodwill has partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), Central Carolina Air Conditioning (CCAC), and the local non-profit, Reading Connections to provide this HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina.
The HVAC Hero Training Curriculum was created and will be proctored by Maintenance Heroes. The program prepares individuals to apply technical knowledge and skills to repair, install, service, and maintain the operating condition of heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration systems. The program also utilizes the expertise of Reading Connections to ensure that all participants are prepared to understand and pass the course with few obstacles through their preparatory instruction for students who qualify. Upon completing the course, students will take the EPA Certification and HVAC controls certificate test.
“This is an amazing program that we have been working on for quite some time to increase access and opportunities to a sustainable career in the HVAC industry for underserved communities in Guilford County and surrounding areas,” explains Jason Norris, career center manager at Triad Goodwill.
“The HVAC Hero Training Curriculum was developed to provide education, training, certification, careers, and entrepreneurship within our communities,” explains Chiccorra Connor, CEO and founder of Occupancy Heroes. “Occupancy Heroes is truly thankful to Goodwill, Reading Connections, CCAC, and countless others for seeing the vision and joining us on this mission to offer opportunities to so many. We look forward to what the future holds for Guilford County and welcome all of your support!”
“CCAC is grateful to partner with organizations such as Goodwill and Occupancy Heroes to help support our local community,” says Tom Gray, vp of sales central region for CCAC.
Triad Goodwill would like to thank long-time partners, CCAC, who generously donated a training unit specifically designed to replicate a heating and cooling system that would be found in single-family and apartment homes. This unit will allow students to visualize all the working components within an air conditioning and heating system.
In-person classes will be held at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro, NC 27406 and will meet every Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Online classes are also available via Hero University (powered by Maintenance Heroes).
Students who enroll in the program though Triad Goodwill, will be charged a discounted one-time $2,000 fee (normally $3,600) which includes the instructional course, hands-on training, materials, uniform shirts, and the final exam to obtain the EPA Certification and the HVAC controls certificate. Funding options are available for those who qualify.
Interested students are required to complete an assessment prior to entering the program.
For more information and to enroll in the program, please visit: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/hvac/
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
About Occupancy Heroes Incorporated:
Maintenance Heroes a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated is a fully certified training and employment organization, specializing in multifamily housing, single family projects, and commercial facilities. The solution to your Maintenance Pains.
About Reading Connections:
For more than 30 years, Reading Connections has provided innovative adult and family literacy programs focused on reading and writing, math, GED preparation, essential employment readiness skills, digital literacy, and English skills for speakers of other languages. Recognized by the NC Community College System as a Program of Excellence, Reading Connections designs diverse learning opportunities for each student’s specific goals and learning needs. Students receive instruction in small groups or one-on-one with a trained volunteer. To learn more about Reading Connections, please visit www.readingconnections.orgor call (336) 230-2223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.