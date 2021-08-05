Community theatre brings accessible vaccines to downtown Winston-Salem through partnership with Novant Health
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will host a pop-up vaccination clinic in the parking lot of their new downtown location at 650 West Sixth Street on Tuesday, August 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in partnership with Novant Health.
By hosting this clinic, Theatre Alliance strives to demonstrate the importance of the health and well-being of arts patrons and the local community to the vitality of the performing arts.
Free Pfizer vaccines will be administered to anyone 12 years old and older who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. During your visit, you will receive information on how to get your second dose. Schedule an appointment or walk in: https://bit.ly/NH-WSTheater.
The mission of Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is to inspire, transform, and unite the Triad through unique, diverse and unconventional theatrical experiences. The vision is to combine a small stage with a big heart to provide outstanding live theatre for all people. Theatre Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.