The Resilient Roses: Lynn and Laura’s love conquers all

On Oct. 22, 2019, Laura Rose, 52, found out that both of her kidneys failed, she had two types of cancer and was given three choices and only seven to 10 days to live. One year later, Laura proved everyone wrong because she is in full remission and completely cancer-free, both of her kidneys are fully functional, and she successfully underwent a bone marrow transplant.
“Her body is resilient,” Lynn Rose, 51, said of her wife on a video call on June 1, three weeks before her transplant. “She is a warrior; her body has proved that to us. It can heal through major trauma— going through dialysis with no kidneys, doing five chemotherapies, and still heal back to where she is at, that is a resilient body.”
On Oct. 19— 117 days after the transplant— Lynn posted the update about Laura on Facebook, as the two have been documenting their lives through the platform since the diagnosis.
What a journey this has been. Exactly one year ago, Laura was in complete kidney failure and they were telling us she had 7 to 10 days to live... while battling two forms of cancer all over in her body. The doctors gave Laura a choice, to die peacefully.... or to take on the biggest battle of her life in the hopes that she would live. Laura CHOSE to LIVE!
The post also stated that the transplant had “done its job but in the process took a toll on Laura’s body,” so for the next year, Laura is focused on strengthening her immune system, gaining weight and avoiding colds, the flu and, of course, COVID-19. The post goes on to ask friends to “keep Laura in mind when you make the decision to wear your mask. It will protect her and all others who have a compromised immune system.”
Before the transplant
When YES! Weekly first spoke with the Roses in June, they were getting ready to temporarily move to Durham for three months, so that Laura could get the bone marrow transplant and recover. Last October, Laura had started dialysis and chemotherapy only three days apart “to keep her alive while battling the cancers, a genetically resistant to therapy Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and a Large B-Cell Lymphoma.” To add to that, because this is the United States, Laura and Lynn both had to worry about the financial burden of getting life-saving treatment. They had to launch a GoFundMe page for hospital bills and living expenses for three months in Durham because they simply could not face the bills alone.
Cancer isn’t something unfamiliar to Laura, as she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when she was only 29. After six months of chemo, she beat it. In 2014, however, she was diagnosed with a different type of cancer, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), which wasn’t necessarily a death sentence, but it sure wasn’t good news either.
“You can live a long life, a lot of people are in a watch and wait phase, where they don’t even receive treatment, and a lot of people can stay in that phase their entire life,” Laura explained. “For other people, it’ll progress until they need treatment. There are a lot of immunotherapies out there right now that are good for this type of cancer that works, and they can stay on that therapy for the rest of their life and be perfectly fine, and that is what I was expecting myself.”
But, despite being on immunotherapy, Laura said her treatment stopped working.
“Then I tried another one, and then it stopped working, so I went to a specialist in Durham and found out that the subtype of my leukemia was resistant to therapy,” Laura said. “Of course, that is why it stopped working for me, and that the only option is a bone marrow transplant, so we started that route and going down that path.”
A year ago, Laura was prepared for the transplant, but then she received troubling news from the PET scan right before the scheduled procedure.
“Cancer exploded in my body,” Laura explained. “You have to be stable to go through bone marrow— you can’t have active cancer. I had already gone through all the immunotherapy out there. And then I had to try something new and wasn’t even proven a trial therapy yet. Our specialist said that it had been working, and it looked promising—we were hopeful with it. So we went for it, hoping it would stabilize me.”
As cliche as it may be, bad things seem to always happen in threes.
“But in less than two weeks, it shut my kidneys down,” Laura said. “That is when I was hospitalized for 71 days— and then they found this other cancer.”
On top of going through the rigorous process of dialysis, Laura also had to bear five months of chemotherapy spanning from October 2019 to March 2020. She prevailed, and after going through all of that, Laura had less than a month to mentally prepare, find temporary housing, and get all of her other affairs in order before the procedure, but Lynn was right by her side every step of the way.
Laura explained that she had to get rid of her own bone marrow in order to beat both cancers. To prepare for the transplant, a week before, Laura went through chemotherapy, followed by one day of whole-body radiation to strip her immune system so that her body could start from zero after the transplant. On June 24, AKA “Day Zero,” Laura had her brother, David Rose, donate stem cells from his bone marrow, which was then transplanted into her blood.
“They just take the stem cells and put it through her Hickman Line through the blood, and it takes four to six weeks for the new stem cells to start building the bone marrow to where she will start having somewhat of an immune system.”
Then, 90 days after that, Laura would start the healing process by building her bone marrow back up. During those 90 days, she had her blood tested, and she was given whatever she needed to support her body through the process. She also had outpatient hospital care with the transplant team, which came to their house in Durham to treat her amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Naturally, before the transplant, Laura said she felt a wave of anxiety, shock, and nervousness. Her body had already gone through so much, she thought, could it go through a bone marrow transplant, too?
“A lot could go wrong,” Lynn said. “They say it is the hardest thing you’ll do in your life, is to go through that, but if she can make it through, it should heal her cancer.”
Lynn and Laura’s love story
In 2018, Lynn and Laura met each other in a class called “The Wild Soul is Calling,” which was taught by the shaman, Sandy Phocus.
“Laura sat right across from me, and I am looking at her like she is so familiar to me—like I knew her, not in the flesh world, but in the soul world,” Lynn said, recalling how she met Laura. “That was it for me. I went to her three and a half weeks later, and I asked her to go on this journey to create the greatest love of our life with the intention that it would be for life. She agreed to go on the journey, and we fell in love fast.”
The couple became inseparable after one year of dating, and tied the knot on May 25, 2019.
The Roses said they are relatively new to being part of the LGBTQIA+ community, as both were previously married to men for over 20 years.
“We are kind of new to the community, honestly— I have been to Pride Winston-Salem once and would like to get more involved within the community, but we just haven’t had the opportunity,” Laura said, noting that for the last year and a half, both have been in and out of the hospital.
“I love being in the community. I think there is so much for us to learn, and so much we want to just embrace, but we really are in isolation and unable to do it from here,” Lynn said.
“We would be the moms with the Free Hugs T-shirts on,” Lynn added.
“For me, it’s the first time in my life that I am authentically me,” Lynn said of coming out as a lesbian when she met Laura. “You know, and I can just be proud of who I am. It is not that I was hiding who I was; I just didn’t really know.”
Before coming out, Lynn had been married to her ex-husband for 25 years and had a daughter (who is now 25 years old), and they also adopted a brother and sister from Fiji (who are now 19 and 22 years old).
Laura said she had been out since 2014, after being married to a man for 22 years and having a son and daughter (who are now 25 and 19 years old).
“Then I met this wonderful woman, who is such a surprise to me, wasn’t expecting it,” Laura said of her wife. “I thought I was going to be alone for the rest of my life, and that is where I settled with that. She is a true gift.”
Lynn and Laura have huge network of support system through their friends and families. They said for the most part, everyone has been accepting— even both ex-husbands.
“Everybody loves Laura— even my ex-husband loves Laura,” Lynn noted. “He is still my best friend.”
“Our parents are supportive, too,” Laura added.
“I knew that we were going to go through this journey of battling cancer, but we didn’t know that it was life-threatening cancer, we didn’t know she had two cancers, and we didn’t know whether she was going to have kidney failure, and we didn’t know she would be going in for a bone marrow transplant,” Lynn said. “She had surgery two days before we got married; I mean, this girl is tough. I have never witnessed someone suffer so greatly and just faced it and endured.”
“You are a badass,” she added, looking at her wife.
“I don’t think I would be here if it weren’t for her,” Laura replied with tears in her eyes. “It is true; I don’t know if I would have sought out a specialist.”
“I always say that I don’t want to exist in the world. I want to leave a huge footprint on this earth and that I made a difference,” Lynn said. “I’ve adopted two orphaned children, I went to war for my country, and I am not done yet. When we get through this battle, it will be fun to see what our next step is. We are a force together, I know it.”
Lynn is a disabled veteran who fought in the United States Air Force during the Persian Gulf War when she was 21 years old in 1990 and 1991.
“I signed up when I was 16 and went into what they called ‘Delayed Enlistment Program,’ basically I did monthly training until I left when I was 18 right out of high school. I want to change the world; I am here to change the world. I have a nickname; it is tattooed on me— Geared2Love— I am here to share God’s love, my purpose. I want to speak love, breathe love, be love. But it was important for me to go into the military to protect my country.”
“It definitely was a sacrifice,” she said of her experience fighting in the war. “It’s been a journey. We were hit with biological weapons, which damaged my nervous system, and I also have PTSD on top of it from the bombings; it is a struggle. Doctors told me for years I’d never be here, I’d never see my daughter graduate from high school, but I have done a lot of hard work, too. I am a warrior; I am not done making a difference in this world. We have work to do.”
Laura said she grew up as a pastor’s kid and that religion/spirituality followed her throughout school, as she holds a Master’s degree in Theology.
“I love helping other people along their spiritual path and guiding them through that,” she said. However, being part of the LGBTQIA+ community and being religious doesn’t always mix with the ”Christian” ideology.
“When I first came out, I was in a Pentecostal-type church; I was basically told ‘don’t pray for anybody, don’t lay hands on anybody, you are in a very dangerous place, walking on dangerous ground,’ and I was basically kicked out,” Laura said. “They wouldn’t say that, of course, but I was shunned. And, of course, that rocked my world, shook my faith, and my whole belief system kind of came crumbling down. Since that point, I have been rebuilding it in my foundation— which is really not based on the bible, or church itself, but it is based on my spirituality, in my belief in God, a higher power.”
Laura said she has always felt a spiritual connection to a higher power ever since she was a girl.
“God has shown up in my life in such powerful ways,” she said. “He saved my life from abduction when I was 12 or 13 years old. I heard an audible voice that told me to not get in the car— I was about to do it. So, I can’t deny those things in my life, I know that is real, and so I am rebuilding that based on those experiences.”
Laura said that she loves the teaching of the bible, specifically Jesus’s teachings from the New Testament, and considers herself a follower of Jesus, but she would also like to read more on Buddhism, which seems relevant from all the suffering she has endured.
“It has just been a journey, and that is something I would like to reach out into the community as well, because I know a lot of LGBTQ+ kids struggle with that, being kicked out of families, churches, hearing God doesn’t love you, he hates you and all of that, and that is not true,” Laura said. “To reach out to them and let them know that yes, you can have a relationship with the spirit, and it can guide you if you allow it.”
When Lynn came out, she had a similar experience as Laura.
“People just sort of disappeared from my life— but not all churches are like that; you can find churches that are accepting.”
“I am constantly praying over her when she sleeps, but I am not just praying over her; in the morning, I am out on my back porch praying for my neighbors, praying for our communities,” Lynn said. “I find myself praying all the time and are definitely leaning on God to get us through it. It is his strength that will carry us through it.”
After the transplant
“The good news is we are back home,” Laura said post-transplant in a phone call on Oct. 16. “They released me early to come home, and we have been able to do blood work at Wake. They send the results to Duke weekly, and I go into Duke about once a month.”
Lynn and Laura spoke very highly of their experience at Duke University Hospital, and Lynn said that the staff there “truly saved Laura’s life.”
Last week, Laura went in for a PET scan since the transplant and for once, heard some great news.
“A PET scan lights up where the cancer is, and she used to be like a Christmas tree; it was everywhere,” Lynn noted.
“Now, it is completely clear, no cancer,” Laura said proudly of her recent results. “I am in full remission, and then the doctor also sent off some blood work because he wanted to see if there were any leukemia cells floating around in the blood, and I just got those results back a couple of days ago, and that was completely normal, clear.”
Laura said that the first couple of weeks post-transplant was extremely difficult because she was hospitalized, spending four days there at first, and then coming back the next night with a fever.
“I laid in that bed thinking to myself, if I had known it was going to be this bad, I wouldn’t have done it,” Laura admitted. “I am grateful now that I did do it, but it was very, very difficult and hard because of all the chemo and radiation I had.”
The hard part for Lynn was that she had to drop Laura off at the hospital and pick her up instead of going through the process with her.
“I couldn’t be with her for any of it until they started doing the home visits,” Lynn said. “She had to do the whole thing on her own, even though as hard as it was on me, it was so empowering that she got to go in there and work hard on her own healing and be her own voice through that process. She did great; I am so proud of her. She is resilient.”
Laura said she was in the hospital for a week after the transplant.
“The first month was hard,” Laura said. “I progressed to the point where they would be able to see me outside of the clinic, and the nurses came to our house because of COVID; they were trying to protect us as much as possible. We were able to stay home, and they could treat us. So I would have to get up in the morning and go in for bloodwork, in and out, and whatever I needed, they would bring to me at the house. That was convenient and nice, to not sit in the clinic all day and be around everybody.”
Lynn and Laura said that they both learned a lot from suffering. Lynn said that she believes that folks go through valleys to learn lessons, and one of the questions she would ask herself was how to find joy through the suffering.
“There are so many opportunities every day to find joy, and if you find joy in suffering, it just brings a calmness to you; it helps you get through it and carries you,” Lynn said.
“That is another path we are on, seeking joy in the midst of suffering; it is not just suffering on one end and joy on the other— there is a midway that you can experience both at the same time,” Laura said. “For me, when I am in the midst of suffering, I always have to remind myself it is temporary. I do my best to stay in the moment and focus on being in the moment instead of dwelling on the past. Or the what-ifs of the future, and that has helped me a lot being present. Having this tenacity of no one is going to tell me what is going to happen to me.” The Roses reflected on what Laura said to the doctor who told her that she only had a week to live. She looked at him and said, “you don’t live in my body. I am not going to die.”
Lynn said that Laura’s grit and strength, along with the exceptional care she received at Duke are why she is still here today. The biggest lesson both Lynn and Laura took away from the experience was to live in the present.
“I am a war veteran; I live in the past, I live in war, I hear bombs in my head all the time,” Lynn said. “I am fearful of losing loved ones— from losing two siblings— so there is so much back in the past that I am fearful for, but this time, really I am learning the greatest lesson: to live in the present.”
Immunocompromised but healing amid COVID-19
Building the immune system back up from square one is going to take a while, so Laura and Lynn aren’t completely out of the woods just yet. But adjusting to life as homebodies is not a new hurdle for the Roses because they have both been living in isolation since August 2019.
“Thankfully, we really like each other, so that helps,” Laura said.
“I don’t want to be apart from her,” Lynn added. “We just found each other in this world, and I want to spend my time with her. I chose her; I choose her every day. I am not forced to be here; I choose to stay here and walk this walk with her every day. And it’s an honor and a blessing. The isolation is what keeps her safe.”
To fill the hours of the day, the Roses spend time outside on their back porch, by meditating as well as watching T.V. together.
“We take great precaution to keep her safe,” Lynn said, adding that they have to be very careful about who they let into Laura’s “bubble.”
“We don’t invite just anyone over; we have to make sure they are self-quarantining and wearing masks in public and all of that, too,” Laura said.
“Which is hard because I am a very social being,” Lynn admitted. “I’m a hugger. But I vowed to walk this walk with her, and I am honored to get to be chosen to do this with her.”
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in North Carolina as flu season starts to close in, Lynn and Laura are remaining extra careful these days.
“I basically have the immune system of a newborn baby,” Laura explained.
“All the immunizations she had as a child are gone,” Lynn added. “She has to redo them a year after the transplant, so she is susceptible to all kinds of things right now, not just COVID— the cold, the flu, measles, chickenpox, rubella, all of it.”
“Thankfully, most people are vaccinated for those things,” Laura said, “so I don’t really have to worry about that, but it’s still a precaution.”
Laura can’t even go hiking on dirt or gravel trails still because doctors are worried about her contracting fungal infections.
“I have to wait another six months before I can do that,” she said, noting that she and Lynn plan on venturing outside in April. “As far as COVID goes, they were saying, if you have to go out, wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, but the best thing for you to do is to just stay home as much as possible. We don’t allow many people to come to our house, but if they do, they have to wear a mask and take all those extra precautions. We are very protective when we go out. If we have to get on the elevator, we just tell them, ‘so sorry we have to ride this elevator alone.’ Most people are very understanding. If someone comes upon us without a mask, we step back and tell them.”
However, Laura has Lynn, who vows to protect her against those too selfish and self-centered to wear a mask and social distance themselves from others.
“I will see someone walk up, and they are just not thinking, and I am like ‘Laura back up, she is approaching so closely,’” Lynn said. “Even if they had a mask on, I don’t want anyone near her. She needs to be 12-feet away from people because if she goes back into the hospital, we are in trouble. The transplant, as good as we are going, it will take longer to recover if she goes back to the hospital. She could still go into rejection at any time, so we have to be careful. The doctor says, do not end up back in this hospital, don’t get infections, don’t get a cold, don’t get the flu, because it will be harder next time to bounce back.”
In fact, they just recently had to cancel a visit they had planned with a friend who just caught COVID through her work’s ventilation system.
“I have such a determination to live and just hope for this future that we want together,” Laura said. “I suffered so much in my life already— oh, I am going to start crying—I wanted our love so bad, and the opportunity to experience it, you know? So, I fought hard, really hard for it.”
“Now, she is stuck with me,” Lynn said, lightening the mood.
“The hardest part is for her to start letting me go a bit and not being so protective of me,” Laura said.
“I have been carrying the weight for two years by being protective over her— yesterday, I was working on a project, and she drove to the hospital by herself, she went to Trader Joe’s by herself, and that is hard for me because I am not there to protect her,” Lynn said. “She is a strong, badass woman. She doesn’t need me to protect her, but I want to. I want to make sure she is OK. She is getting stronger and better every day. We are just very grateful. There are so many blessings that come out of suffering.”
As the most important election in history looms over the next two weeks, it’s becoming more and more likely that the LGBTQIA+ community’s civil rights could be in serious jeopardy if the wrong people win.
With all that the Roses have been through, though, those hell-bent on taking rights away are the least of their worries, concerns or cares right now.
“They could tell us that our marriage is null and void, but it doesn’t really matter,” Lynn said. “Good luck with telling me that I can’t love her. It seems like they’d have to jump through a lot of hoops to get all of these marriages taken away; I can’t see that happening.”
“I don’t know we have seen crazier things,” Laura added.
“I am more concerned about safety because I was a combat veteran; for me, it is just protection and stocking up on food to make sure we are OK for a couple of months without going out to the stores again,” Lynn said. “We could get hit with COVID again, and who knows what could happen.”
“I appreciate Roy Cooper, and I think he has done an excellent job; I think he’s got a lot of flak from a lot of people, but I think he has really thought about the people and what is best for us and the community as a whole, and how to move forward responsibly,” Laura said. “It is frustrating when you see people out completely disregarding others— not wearing masks and thinking it is not a big deal because ‘I don’t care if I get it because I will be strong enough’— but it’s not all about you, it is about everyone else, too, and protecting people you love and care for those that are compromised. I think it is extremely unfair for them to think, ‘well, you should just stay home and live in a bubble and be completely isolated.’ To expect someone to live like that— we have been living like that for over a year already! But it’s been a long year, and this isn’t going away anytime soon.”
The Roses said they are already starting to go stir-crazy only watching T.V. They want to get back to living their lives, going on hikes and spending time with their families, too.
“If everyone would just come together as a community and support one another, we would get over this,” Laura said. “It is so much faster than what is happening now. If everyone would just be responsible and understand we are all one, we are all connected, and to take care of each other.”
She added that wearing a mask shouldn’t be politicized and that it should be common sense.
“It is about loving your neighbor; it is an act of saying I care about you,” Lynn said of wearing a mask. “You don’t have to know who they are. I went to war at 21-years-old and fought for my country. I wore a gas mask in over 100-degree weather because we were getting bombed, and I did it for everybody that I don’t know.”
