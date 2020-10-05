The High Point Arts Council is pleased to bring back Donna Hughes for Sidetrack Sessions at the Centennial Station Arts Center on Thursday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m. Since COVID-19 gathering restrictions are limited to 25 people indoors, these concerts are not open to the public at this time, but can be viewed on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/High-Point-Arts-Council-145260232350.
Donna is a singer-songwriter from Trinity, North Carolina, and a graduate of High Point University. She has been writing and performing since 1996 and has written over 500 songs during her impressive career. She has albums produced by TonyRice (Gaining Wisdom)and J.D. Crowe (Hellos, Goodbyes & Butterflies) both on the Rounder Records label. Her original songs have been recorded by numerous artists through the years including “My Poor Old Heart” was recorded by Alison Krauss & Union Station and performed during the CMA Awards Show in 2005.
As a singer-songwriter and with a bluegrass band, Donna has performed at major concert and festival events across the country including: private performances for Race Car Giant Richard Childress; B.B. King’s in NYC, Merlefest, Bear Trap in Wyoming, The Ossippee Festival in Maine, the PBS “Song of the Mountains,” Bluebird Cafe and The Station Inn in Nashville, and many more popular venues.
Due to recent losses in funding, these concerts are “pay-as-you-can” events and payments can be made on the Arts Council’s website at www.HighPointArts.org by clicking on the Donate button. If you have specific questions, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.