GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2020) – In light of the unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) has made the difficult decision to cancel Rocky Mountain High on June 6, 2020 – Jim Curry’s Tribute to John Denver.
While the concert will not take place this summer, the GSO plans to present Jim Curry’s John Denver Tribute as part of their 2021-2022 POPS Series! Stay tuned for a future concert announcement.
Ticket holders who purchased through the GSO Box Office will be contacted directly by GSO Staff soon on available ticket options. Those who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund automatically within 30 days. For more information, please visit GSO on their website or contact the GSO Box Office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456 x224.
