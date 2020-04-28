Talking COVID-19 with people who had it or believe they do

“You can’t get tested unless you’re rich or dying,” is what Carina, who works at a Triad gas station, said a Greensboro doctor regretfully told her after she asked about being tested for COVID-19. Carina, who spoke on the condition that her last name be withheld, is one of several Triad residents who talked to YES! Weekly about having, or suspecting they have COVID-19.
Carina said she went to an urgent care “especially set aside to handle possible COVID-19 cases” after a painful cough turned into bronchitis. She described the doctor as concerned and frustrated that she could not get tested.
“He said he couldn’t, either, which isn’t an ideal situation for a medical provider.”
This particular visit was on April 5. Carina said he was one of five providers she consulted between March 31 and April 16, all of whom suspected she might have COVID-19.
“One telemedicine doctor, two urgent care doctors, my pulmonologist, and my neurologist for an unrelated CPAP consult. My neurologist discussed my symptoms in depth with me, as respiratory issues affect CPAP performance. She seemed very sure I had it.”
Carina said she first became sick on March 23, when she awoke with a fever of 102. Two days later, she was experiencing intense coughing and shortness of breath, along with intermittent low-grade fever and body aches. Then she lost her sense of smell. The CDC recently added loss of sense of smell and taste to its COVID-19 symptoms list. Early anecdotal evidence suggested this symptom was most common in people in their early 20s, but Carina is in her early 40s. She said she did not entirely lose her sense of taste.
“It was dulled by about 50%. About 25 days later, both senses returned, but a faint metallic taste remains.”
She said that the cough was the worst part.
“I’ve tried everything—OTC, prescriptions that I already had on hand, and natural remedies. Sometimes just breathing triggered it. I finally had to get a narcotic cough syrup in order to be able to sleep, and even that doesn’t work 100%. I have moderate asthma anyway and while there’s some evidence that it doesn’t increase mortality with COVID-19, it certainly made things a whole lot worse as far as the coughing.”
She still suffers from shortness of breath and exhaustion. “I have brain fog and need extra mental effort to do the same things that normally I would do easily. It comes in waves. I will feel better, then worse, then better, then worse— like a roller coaster, but one that you don’t know when it will end.”
The gas station where she worked is a few minutes outside of Greensboro.
“I suspect I got this from a long-haul trucker, as they like to hang out and talk, but I can’t be sure.”
Other than exhaustion, she mostly feels anger. “People don’t understand how bad this is. Not even the dying part, which is absolutely horrible in and of itself, but how this illness can just take you out of commission. While I’m not an athlete, I eat healthy and keep my mind and body active. I know what flu and colds and pneumonia feel like. This kicked my ass sideways. It is not just a cold. It is not just the flu, although the flu is pretty awful, too. But this is beyond any respiratory illness I’ve ever had.”
Carina recommends getting a thermometer and a pulse oximeter.
“This will help you know when things are getting really serious and helps you provide relevant and timely information to health providers that can’t examine you in person.”
Unlike Carina, Montana Heinbach was able to get tested and confirmed as a COVID-19 positive. That’s because, while she’s from Guilford County, the 21-year-old works at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Before talking with Heinbach, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told YES! Weekly that “in Guilford County, we’re not doing widespread testing. Some other counties are doing much more testing than we are.” This, Vaughan said, is because “they have a larger hospital system and research hospitals, so they have more access to tests and to personal protective equipment (PPE).”
Despite UNC Hospitals’ greater access to those things, Heinbach said it was not easy for her to get tested, even though she works with high-risk patients in the ICU. She said she started feeling sick on March 10. “I thought I had a cold for about four or five days. I managed it with decongestant and Ibuprofen; I felt fine and continued to work. But then I made my favorite desert, Rice Krispies Treats—treats with Lucky Charms in them, and found I couldn’t taste them. Next morning, I made some coffee and couldn’t smell it at all.”
A couple of days later, when she saw the first anecdotal reports that this might be a new symptom, she became concerned, as it was said to be most prevalent in young people. She called Occupational Health (OH), a hospital employee resource for those who get sick or injured at work. Because the CDC had not reported these symptoms, OH seemed unconcerned.
“I then called the UNC Health COVID-19 hotline for Orange County,” she said. “They weren’t super-convinced, but put me on a video chat with a physician who works at UNC. I told him my symptoms and said I was afraid of putting my patients at risk. I also told him that I live with four girls who had recently returned from spring break. Hearing that, he gave me a referral to get tested. He said he’d spoken to about 80 people, and had only referred two for testing.”
On March 17, she drove to a testing site in Chapel Hill, which she described as five to six tents in a cordoned-off parking lot.
“Security guards were there covered from head to toe in masks, gloves and PPE gear,” Heinbach recalled. “They took my temperature and asked me what my symptoms were. I didn’t have a temperature and had yet to experience symptoms other than loss of taste and smell. A nurse approached and said I didn’t really fit the criteria to get tested and asked why I was there. I said, ‘no, no, please, I have a referral.’ They checked the paperwork and let me go through.”
At a nursing station, she was told to roll her window down and tilt her head back so a nasal swab could be performed.
“It took 20 seconds and was very uncomfortable. They go all the way back with the 4-inch Q-tip. They said the results could take up to four days, as they test you for Influenza One, Influenza Two, and a third lung condition— I don’t recall which. Only after ruling those out, do they test your swab for COVID-19.”
She was sent home with instructions on how to self-quarantine. To her surprise, she received her results about eight hours later. She’d tested positive.
“I started crying,” Heinbach admitted. “I’d been reading the reports day by day, the mortality rate, all that, as I’m a science major and had been super interested ever since I first heard of it. I’d been thinking about the repercussions of the virus, which nobody is certain of right now, so it was a little scary for me.”
It wasn’t until a week later that she began to experience symptoms beyond loss of smell and taste.
“My throat started really hurting, I got awful body aches, my fever reached 102.7. Those were pretty much my only other symptoms. After about three days, they began to recede, and I started to gradually feel better. What lingered was a huge constant headache, which I had from the 18th until the 28th. After my two-week quarantine was up, I went to work. Now, it’s been over a month, and I still don’t have any taste or smell.”
Heinbach said she’s gotten calls for her plasma from UNC Hospitals and the American Red Cross.
“I’ve not been told what kind of antibodies I have, but I’ve been giving my plasma once a week just to try to help anyone I can.”
Although she is grateful to have gotten test results back so quickly, she said she would prefer that the North Carolina health care system concentrate on more accurate tests rather than faster ones. “I’ve read that, with the current tests, one out of every three gives a false negative,” she explained. “I was talking to a nurse who had worked at Duke, and she told me that they had tested one of her patients three times via a nasal swab. All came back negative. Then they took a stool sample and it came back positive.”
In Greensboro, even a city official exposed to an infected person was not tested. At the April 21 meeting of the Greensboro City Council, at-large representative Michelle Kennedy talked about having been exposed while performing her duties as director of the Interactive Research Center. Kennedy later gave YES! Weekly the following statement:
“All employees of the IRC were exposed over a three-day period during the last week of March to a person who later tested positive for COVID-19. It was workplace exposure by another essential worker. It is important to note that it was not an employee of the IRC or a person residing in shelter. No one residing in [the] shelter was exposed. It is also important to note that we were never contacted or notified by the Guilford County Health Department regarding this situation.”
Kennedy stated that neither she nor her co-workers were tested. “In accordance with health care guidance for essential workers, we continued to work each day and closely monitored for symptoms.”
Kennedy described the experience of waiting two weeks to see if symptoms manifested.
“We had to wait it out without being tested because none of us displayed symptoms. Upon notification of exposure, I immediately consulted with folks from Cone and a group of other health care experts. We were already utilizing screenings and best practices at work and at home. I have a 12-year-old and 7-month-old at home. My spouse falls into the high-risk category. She is a social worker and several days each month she also has to go into her office.”
Kennedy described going home every day as an exercise in caution.
“I immediately take a shower, take everything I’ve worn to the laundry to wash immediately after that, wash my hands so often they hurt, check my family’s temperature twice a day, don’t kiss my daughters, monitor everyone for any symptoms, and hope we all make it through OK.”
She described the day she discovered she’d been exposed as the worst.
“I came straight home and called to ask Allyson to meet me outside so I could tell her. I sat in my car for two hours while making calls to determine next steps for myself and my staff. I just kept looking at our house from the driveway, thinking about my family, my staff and the families of my staff. It was miserable. The next several days while we waited things out was emotionally hard for everyone involved. The level of uncertainty and concern really can’t be understated.”
“We have to do more testing,” said Mayor Vaughan at the April 21 council meeting. “I believe there is more virus around the community than we actually account for.”
Carina told YES! Weekly that she shares that concern, and the mayor and city council’s concern that Guilford County may have ended its stay-at-home order too early (although both city and statewide orders remains in effect).
“I think it’s unwise. We’re in the top four for deaths by county (at least right now) and have one of the highest positive tests to death ratios in the state. Loosening restrictions is not smart with those kinds of numbers.”
The people most available for interviews about their COVID-19 experiences are those who’ve not required hospitalization. Those in Guilford and Forsyth County ICUs are neither accessible to the press nor in any condition to speak. Nor do the families of the recently-deceased welcome interviews. Recently, University of North Carolina at Greensboro employee Dave McFayden made several comments on the Greater Greensboro Politics Facebook group, where he posted that a close friend’s father and uncle had both died from COVID-19 within the space of a few days. When contacted by YES! Weekly, McFayden offered the following statement on the condition that the family in question not be named.
“About three weeks ago, my old friend [redacted] texted me that his uncle was on a ventilator at Wesley Long. Two days later, he let me know his uncle had passed. Shortly after that, he told me his mom was in the hospital. They sent her home within a couple of days, with oxygen. His brother lives there with her, as did his dad at the time. The brother also tested positive for COVID-19.”
Last Sunday, McFayden said his friend texted him. “He wrote that his father had been complaining about shortness of breath, but was toughing it out. His wife called an ambulance, because it had gotten bad. They hauled his father off in it, and he was sitting up, giving the ‘thumbs up’ to her as they rode off. Three hours later, he was dead.”
McFayden had some angry things to say about the protesters who gathered last week (and again this Tuesday) in Raleigh to demand that North Carolina “reopen.” Carina was more sympathetic.
“I understand their frustration. I have been at points in my life where I wasn’t sure how I was going to eat next week. I’m also not surprised that a country that was founded on not wanting to be told what to do rebels when being told what to do. I do think it shows a lack of nuanced understanding and I hope the protestors eventually come to realize what they did was foolish, stupid, and just plain ignorant. Freedom means nothing when you’re dead. People forgot that when the Spanish Flu happened and they’re forgetting it again now.”
