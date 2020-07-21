Cost Waivers for Testing Remain in Place Until CARES Act Requirements Expire; Medical Treatment Cost Waiver Extended Until October 31, 2020
(Raleigh, N.C.) – State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, and the State Health Plan (Plan) today announced that the Plan is again extending the cost waiver for COVID-19 testing and treatment for members diagnosed with COVID-19, including associated deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance. This marks the Plan’s second extension of cost waivers for COVID-19 testing and treatment.
The member cost-share waiver for COVID-19 related clinical screening visits and COVID-19 diagnostic tests will remain in place until the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act requirement expires. The act was signed into law in March 2020. The cost waiver for the treatment (medical only) of members diagnosed with COVID-19 will remain in place until Oct. 31, 2020, at which time it will be re-evaluated.
In order to help members limit personal contact and to assist in containing the outbreak, the Plan is also extending the coverage of video and telehealth visits, where available, through Dec. 31, 2020.
“We’re taking this action to make sure our Plan members continue to receive COVID-19 testing and the care they need when and where they need it,” said Treasurer Dale R. Folwell. “We’re asking our members to do their part by wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart in lines and washing their hands often.”
The cost waiver actions described above are for members in the 80/20 Plan, 70/30 Plan and High Deductible Health Plan. More COVID-19 information, including information for Medicare-eligible members, can be found on the State Health Plan website under Coronavirus Updates.
The State Health Plan, a division of the N.C. Department of State Treasurer, provides health care coverage to more than 727,000 teachers, state employees, current and former lawmakers, state university and community college personnel and their dependents, including non-Medicare and Medicare retirees.
