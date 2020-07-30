StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte announces a COVID-19 testing opportunity in Greensboro at Hungry Church. Partnerships with organizations such as Hungry Church help to increase community testing opportunities in Guilford County. This leads to quicker identification of positive cases and action to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Free drive-thru testing will be offered at Hungry Church, 801 Post Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 on Saturday, August 1st from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
Testing is open to everyone in the community.
All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed prior to testing. To sign-up for a testing virtual visit, please go to www.StarMed.care and click the box that says, “NC County Testing.” You will be taken to the “County Patient Testing” section. Please review and complete the steps listed. You will need to schedule a virtual visit.
During the virtual appointment, please have insurance information ready. If the patient does not have insurance, they can still be tested. There is no out-of-pocket cost. Your appointment for a test will be confirmed during the virtual appointment.
It is recommended that an appointment for testing be made during the virtual visit due to the limited number of tests available. If a virtual visit is not made, please allot an additional 30 minutes for the onsite testing. For questions or assistance with scheduling, please call StarMed at 704-225-6288.
