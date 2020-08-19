Sistas4Change lends a hand to the Triad’s low-income families

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in the United States in some way or another. The pandemic, along with the nation’s racial reckoning of police brutality disproportionately against Brown and Black Americans, has been the most defining aspect of this year, along with a polarizing election that is still yet to come. Those living in poverty have been bearing the brunt of this catastrophic year that is already half over. But three Black women aim to change that and turn the powerless into empowered members of the community through their group, Sistas4Change.
Inspired by the nationwide protests this past June, Winston-Salem resident Hatasha Carter, president of Sistas4Change, decided she wanted to make a bigger impact on her community beyond gathering people in the street. Three months ago, she teamed up with co-founders Ayo Powell, secretary, and Tisha Via, treasurer, to create Sistas4Change, which serves as a resource to assist, educate, and influence the residents of low-income communities in the Triad.
Let’s face it, after the cessation of the Federal $600 a week unemployment benefits last month, in a country where 10.2% of the population is unemployed and after four months stretching the one-time stimulus check of $1,200 to last, people who can’t return to their normal jobs are feeling helpless and forgotten—Sistas4Change aims to lend their helping hands to those barely getting by amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was inspired by the recognized need for more knowledge on local resources, less complex accessibility to common needs within the average lower-income community, trust and inspiration,” Carter said. “The founders are all Black women who have dedicated themselves to the cause. Women who have stories that relate to whom we strive to help.”
Sistas4Change provides services to assist the needs of low-income families in the Triad through donations of “household items, food, assistance for the elderly, financial education, prayer requests, referrals to other local organizations, and limited financial assistance.”
“We do, however, encourage those who are in need of help to still contact us as we may be able to offer assistance, or referrals for assistance, for issues or needs for help other than those that were previously listed,” Carter added.
Carter said to receive assistance, people need to fill out the required application.The minimum requirements are for those meeting or making less than the North Carolina poverty level. Carter said each case is evaluated as they come in, but Sistas4Change “aims to help as many people as possible and encourages anyone with a genuine need to apply.”
In addition to helping ailing Triad families, Sistas4Change has strong roots in advocacy and has organized a vigil in downtown Winston-Salem next Wednesday, Aug. 26. From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Winston Square Park, Carter said that Sistas4Change would gather calling for peace and an end to gun violence. Since the beginning of August, there have been at least 15 reports of shootings within the city’s limits. The Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity joined Moms Against Gun Violence for a symbolic “Stop the Violence” hearse procession last Sunday, also calling for peace and an end to gun violence.
Carter said she hopes that the vigil causes people to “think twice.”
“We will have locals from the community come out and speak followed by a flashlight vigil in remembrance,” she said. “We invite the entire community out to support this cause and to take action to wake up. Social distancing and PPE guidelines will be enforced.”
Looking ahead, Carter said that Sistas4Change has big plans with a couple of projects now in the works, including projects “geared toward the creative arts, financial security, education and more community aid.”
When asked what has been the most rewarding experience of Sistas4Change, Carter said, “The faces of the families that we’ve helped. It just gives us more motivation to continue what we are doing.”
Wanna support?
Sistas4Change is 100% donation-based and any monetary or non-monetary donations such as “school supplies, PPE, food, clothing, toys, etc.” are needed and appreciated. Carter said the organization is also looking for more volunteers. To learn more, visit the website, email Sistas4ChangeWS@gmail.com or visit the social media pages (Facebook: @S4CWS, Instagram: @Sistas_4_Change).
