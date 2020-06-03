Name: Shelbi Guions
Bar: Stumbles Stilskins
Age: 27 years young
Where are you from? Elizabethtown, North Carolina
How long have you been bartending? Six years and counting!
How did you become a bartender? I've been in the service industry for quite some time now, actually, since I was 16 years old. I started as a host in some places, a server in most, and one former General Manager of mine Vikas Mehta appointed me to be the newest bartender. I haven't looked back since! Talk about moving up the food chain.
What do you enjoy about bar tending? I'm a people-person that thrives in fast-paced environments. Bartending is the perfect job for me. The hustle, personal connections you make with people, the attractive clientele, loud music or screaming sports fans, I can't get enough of it, not to mention it's downright fun!
What's your favorite drink to make? This drink is for my socialites out there who love a quick drink to take off the edge! Quick and easy to make, super easy to drink. A good old fashion Bay Breeze. It's perfect for a warm summer evening or a dinner party with the girls! The ingredients include the following:
1.25 oz of your Vodka of choice
2 oz of cranberry juice
2 oz of pineapple juice
Garnish: lime wedge
What's your favorite drink to drink? Cucumber Basil Gimlet. It's freaking delicious.
The ingredients include the following :
2 oz of Hendricks Gin over ice
Muddled Basil Leaves (about three leaves is good)
2 dashes of bitters
0.25 oz of fresh lime juice
Shake hard and sturdy
Top with soda water or Sprite for a little sweetness. I prefer Sprite!
Garnish: Basil leaf
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink? After dinner-drinks definitely aren't my vibe. I prefer shots instead, but if you're looking for a shot that soothes your stomach Fernet does the trick!
What's the craziest thing you've seen while bartending? Working in bars around NYC gave me more than a handful of crazy stories to tell. But the craziest by far was when I was bartending at a spot in Brooklyn. It was a crazy night at the bar, borderline maximum capacity, loud reggae music vibrating the walls, sirens, and horns from the city as the background noise—plenty of hot people enjoying the nightlife. This type of fast pace bartending I thrived on, I could never get enough of it. But what I could get enough of is the obnoxiously intoxicated people that stayed out past 2 a.m. One girl got so drunk that she ordered a drink from me, slouched over the bar for a while as she sipped her drink. She looked visibly fine, but moments later, she vomited in her half-full drink and proceeded to drink it immediately after. I'll never get that memory out of my head.
What's the best/biggest tip you've ever gotten? Once before, my old regular Bob came in to see me with a random gift. It was the book The Total Money Makeover by Dave Ramsey. I was ecstatic to receive the surprise gift, especially because Bob and I had so many previous conversations about finances in the past. To my surprise, the book had a $100 as a bookmark in it. Bob had one bud light gave me the book and left. He was always so mysterious.
