WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 23, 2020 – The SECU Family House in Winston-Salem reopened in early May after a brief closure due to COVID-19 but is back to serving as a home away from home for patients and caregivers who travel to the area for care and treatment from local medical providers. As a result of continuing to follow recommendations regarding social and physical distancing, the SECU Family House is still closed to volunteer groups who serve a variety of functions throughout the house, including often preparing meals for guests. Because of this, the house is looking to generous members of the local community to help feed those staying at the house.
Many restaurants have acclimated to the current needs of places like the Family House by offering individually boxed meals that guests can easily grab and take to their rooms since community dining is not currently taking place at the house. One option for providing a meal is by coordinating a meal directly with a local restaurant. Information regarding signing up for that can be found by visiting https://www.familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal/.
Contributing to the house’s meal donation fund is another way to keep those meals possible. Donations can be made online by visiting https://www.familyhousews.org/donate-a-meal/.
“We appreciate all of the generosity that the community has showed us during these trying times,” said Carr. “And we are especially thankful to those who keep our families well fed.”
About the SECU Family House: The SECU Family House is specially designed to provide affordable, comfortable lodging and support services for families and patients who are in Winston-Salem for medical treatment. The Family House serves patients and caregiver receiving treatment from institutions including Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health Forsyth
Medical Center, and Trellis Supportive Care and relies on the generous support of the community to operate. A full fact sheet is available.
