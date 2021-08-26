GREENSBORO, NC -- On Thursday, September 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) will host 2021’s first Sensory Friendly Night, part of the organization’s Science for All initiative, which is dedicated to developing inclusive GSC experiences for all guests. This after-hours event is designed specifically for guests with sensory-related challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder or PTSD, and their families.
Martha Regester, VP of Education, said, "We know that our zoo, aquarium and museum can be a little overwhelming on a busy day. Sensory Friendly Nights are opportunities to relax and enjoy the fall after hours, when the galleries are quieter and the zoo is cooler. It's our chance to support different learning strategies, and we hope families will take advantage of this unique opportunity to experience the Greensboro Science Center in a whole new way."
Sensory Friendly Night tickets are $5 per person for guests ages 3 and older. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased on site at the GSC’s admission window the evening of the event. Tickets include admission to the GSC’s museum and aquarium, with special quiet and activity zones, games, and sensory backpacks available for loan. Parts of the zoo will be open until 7:00 p.m., though many animals may already be in their after-hours holding areas and not available for viewing.
Guests are encouraged to visit the GSC’s website at greensboroscience.org and click on "Know Before You Go" on the "Visit" page for a link to our Accessibility web page that contains materials that will help guests prepare for the evening’s activities. Downloadable resources include a map that highlights locations of exhibits and activities as well as locations with sensory extremes, such as loud noises, unusual smells, and bright or dark lighting conditions. A printable photo board denoting the activities available through the evening is also available so guests can build their own schedule prior to arrival. A social narrative is available to prepare guests about what they can expect during their visit.
Additional Sensory Friendly Nights will take place on Thursday, September 23 and Tuesday, October 12, 2021. These events are made possible by the Lincoln Financial Foundation. Special thanks goes to the Autism Society of North Carolina and Autism Unbound for their support of this program.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
Science For All, Sensory Friendly Night, Returns to the Greensboro Science Center
