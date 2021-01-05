TUESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2021 – Say Yes Guilford is proud to again offer our Virtual Tutoring Program to Guilford County Schools’ students. The tutoring is free and open to any GCS student in kindergarten through 8th grade. Parents can register online now at sayyesguilford.org. Tutoring begins January 25.
Photo: Katie and Kennedy Thompson practicing math skills at home. Say Yes Guilford
Federal Work-Study students at GTCC, NC A&T, UNCG and Greensboro College will join GCS Service-learning students and community volunteers to work with students up to three times per week through the spring semester. All tutors will complete a GCS approved background check prior to working with students.
Sonya Thompson enrolled her twin daughters in the Say Yes Guilford Virtual Tutoring Program last fall. “It has been amazing,” she says. “Not only did she help Kennedy; she helped me be able to help Kennedy, so I was very thankful.”
Say Yes Guilford is using three distinct tutoring programs to address the needs of students: HELPS for 2-5thgraders needing help with reading, one-on-one general tutoring for other elementary students’ needs, and A+ Test Prep and Tutoring for middle schoolers.
· HELPS (Helping Early Literacy with Practice Strategies) pairs 2-5th grade students with a Federal Work-Study Student for 15-minute tutoring sessions three times a week. Say Yes Guilford previously used HELPS in schools during the 2019-20 school year, and every student involved showed growth in reading proficiency.
· Community volunteers and GCS service-learning students will help elementary students improve their skills in math, science, social studies and homework. Tutoring sessions are one-day a week in one-hour intervals.
· Say Yes Guilford contracted with A+ Test Prep and Tutoring to provide tutoring to middle schoolers on Monday afternoons 4-6pm. Students will meet in groups with opportunities for breakout sessions for extra help.
Sessions will take place one-on-one via Google Meet, and parents can register students for up to two hours of practice per week. Tutoring begins January 25 and will continue through the remainder of the school year.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life. Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over 10.3 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $18.2 million for a total impact of over $28.5 million.
Say Yes Guilford scholarship registration is open for GCS seniors through June 1, 2021.
