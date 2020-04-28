This year marks the 75th anniversary for the region’s longest-running community art school, Sawtooth School for Visual Art. Executive director Amy Jordan is inviting the community to connect online while making art and practicing wellness at home.
Jordan said classes are open to everyone, regardless of skill level. Sawtooth presently has more than 200 part-time and visiting specialized art instructors across 11 different mediums, along with hundreds of volunteers and interns throughout the year. Jordan said the school keeps over 6,000 of its registered students inspired to keep making art.
Jordan said all spring classes had been postponed, and that students have received credits on their accounts that are redeemable for two years. She said while a few classes are helping students stay connected online, “everything had pretty much come to a complete standstill with COVID-19.” She said they are presently operating on an adaptation grant from the Winston-Salem Foundation, “COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County.”
Jordan is wearing a lot of hats to keep things going, and at the same time, she’s learning a lot of new skills, but her main focus right now is funding for nonprofit. Aside from Sawtooth’s financial director and herself, the staff of 13 full and part-time employees were laid off on April 1. Jordan said that hopefully, these layoffs are temporary, but they would need extra funding to bring their staff back, and to reopen. She said their contract instructors might be eligible for unemployment benefits due to the new laws, but “many of them really depended on this income, and upon community donations more than ever to sustain them,” she said. “All these instructors are artists in our community, and we want to do all we can to support them.”
Jordan said there presently two online classes confirmed including a livestream painting class with Victoria Majestic, and that Sawtooth is in the process of adding a printmaking project class that students can do at home with a supply kit through the school’s partner Speedball Art Products.
Jordan said Kim Gondring, Sawtooth’s wood instructor, made and donated bluebird house kits as a way to give people things to do at home. The cost of these kits will act as a donation to support Sawtooth in this difficult time, with all proceeds going to Warren Moyer Youth Scholarship Fund.
Jordan said that some instructors have also donated their time to give back to the community in upcoming online projects and demos that can be done at home; these demos include, “Building a Wind Chime out of Clay” with Grace Kooken, and “Weaving on a Frame Loom” with the director of Sawtooth’s Art + Wellness programming, Emily Badalamente. Badalamente also has a “How to Make Face Masks” video on Sawtooth’s “From the Director’s Studio” Facebook and Instagram pages, which gives viewers a look inside the instructor’s home studios so they can showcase their projects. Jordan noted that Badalamente had provided 60 plus masks to individuals, with some going to health care providers in New York City.
Jordan said she helped launch the Art + Wellness program in 2013 and hired Badalamenete as its director because she has provided art therapy and therapeutic art programming in inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment centers, community outreach programs with adults and children that have intellectual and developmental disabilities, and with cancer patients and survivors. The Art + Wellness program has grown to over 1,376 cancer survivors, Jordan said.
Seth Charles, Sawtooth’s ceramics director, is another participating instructor, who has two videos for Sawtooth’s “From the Director’s Studio” that demonstrate wheel throwing, as well as trimming bowls for Second Harvest NWNC’s Empty Bowls event in June. Jessica Tefft, the director of photography and digital media, also has a video demonstrating “Digital Drawing with Procreate App and iPad or iPhone.” Badalamente also has a “How to Make Face Masks” video, and she has provided 60 plus masks to individuals, with some going to health care providers in New York City.
Jordan said that she believes that art and wellness live in every single studio at Sawtooth. She said she hears that these classes are where students “get their energy.” She said that one school psychologist who has attended Sawtooth for years said it gave her a place to unwind from the stress of her day.
“People are turning to all forms of art to get through this,” Jordan said. “Students have been coming to Sawtooth for 75 years, and they get it. That is why they continue to stay connected and engaged in art and wellness. As a community of artists, providing art, we want to continue to be an arts resource for our community, not only now, while in our homes, but when our studios open back up. Students say that it’s not the same online, making art and the benefits of a creative life are a reality at Sawtooth. Through the visual arts process, we find a place of respite and creative identity. Sawtooth is your space to create.”
Wanna see?
Visit Sawtooth’s website for more information. Videos “From the Directors’ Studios” can be viewed on Facebook and Instagram. To donate, visit the website. (336) 723-7395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.