Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.