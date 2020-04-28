During these difficult times, and in an effort to draw attention and praise for those in the medical profession, Kino Lorber is offering a free streaming re-release of the award-winning 2014 documentary feature The American Nurse.
The documentary, which marked writer Carolyn Jones’s debut as executive producer and director, focuses on the lives of five American nurses, the duties and hardships they face, the help and comfort that they give their patients, and how their chosen profession has impacted their lives and the lives of those around them.
The five nurses profiled are Jason Short, Tonia Faust, Naomi Cross, Brian McMillion, and Sister Stephen. Each hails from a different background, yet each has a common bond in their selfless service to others.
This film garnered considerable acclaim. John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter called The American Nurse “a compassionate and psychologically revealing doc … Some of the stories are quite moving, and in many cases the act of all but giving one’s entire life to this underpaid profession seems to have satisfied a deep emotional need.”
Cynthia Fuchs of PopMatters.com observed: “The film’s connections between scenes – within single storylines and also across the experiences of the various nurses – construct an emotional and moral through-line, beyond particular place or crisis. The interviews with subjects provide some remarkable details of individual lives, descriptions of determining events and motivations.”
This marks the sixth anniversary since the film’s theatrical release in May 2014, and its re-release coincides with National Nurses Week. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) – which has certainly been in the headlines lately – designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.
This free presentation comes courtesy Fresenius Kabi, which also supported the development and production of The American Nurse and corresponding non-fiction book. Fresenius Kabi’s purpose is to provide life-saving medicines and technologies in the hands of nurses and other care-givers, and to help find answers to the challenges they face.
“The people of Fresenius Kabi stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation’s health-care professionals to support their heroic and selfless actions on the front lines of caring for life,” said John Ducker, the president and CEO of Fresenius Kabi in North America, in an official statement. “We are proud to support a film that shares with the public and honest look at the brave nurses who are helping our country through such a challenging time. Our hope is that this film also inspires many to consider a career in nursing.”
The film was inspired by the success of Jones’s book, "The American Nurse: Photographs and Interviews," which was published in 2012 and is currently in its fourth printing.
“Nurses matter now more than ever,” said Jones. “They are on the frontlines of our health-care system every single day. At some point in our life each of us will encounter a nurse, whether it be as a patient or as a loved one. And that one encounter can mean the difference between suffering and peace, between chaos and order. With nurses risking their lives today responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am so glad that we are able to make the film available to people in their homes for free.”
Richard Lorber, the president and CEO of Kino Lorber, added: “We are humbled to have been selected to offer this important and timely film for free to viewers, honoring the heroic work of nurses. It’s a film all of us need to see right now to fully appreciate heroes who are always at the front lines working hard to protect and service.
The American Nurse is available for free online.
For more information about The American Nurse Project, visit its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.