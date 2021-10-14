Salem Academy and College to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (OCTOBER 14, 2021)—Salem Academy and College, which is celebrating its 250th anniversary this academic year, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Fri., October 22 from 10 a.m. until noon. The clinic will take place in the parking lot of Salem’s Elberson Fine Arts Center, which is located adjacent to God’s Acre at 412 Rams Drive.
The clinic is open to the public, and no appointment is needed. Salem’s clinic will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. However, Pfizer will be the only booster vaccine available that day. The Forsyth County Health Department will operate the clinic, including administering vaccinations.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the oldest continuously operating educational institution for girls and women in the country by its founding date of 1772. The institution is currently celebrating its 250th anniversary and is engaging in transformational change to innovate in women’s education. Salem Academy is a college preparatory school located on a diverse, active college campus focused on preparing young women for careers in STEAM. Salem College is the nation’s only liberal arts college dedicated to developing the next generation of women leaders in health. Salem Academy and College is located in Winston Salem, North Carolina, a vibrant college town known for arts and innovation.
For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu.
