The RiverRun International Film Festival is offering paid streaming of films that had been selected to be shown at this year’s festival. With both the safety and satisfaction of film fans in mind, they can enjoy a RiverRun “mini-festival” in the comfort of home, at their leisure.
These films can be accessed for purchased viewing on the website. Each film and distributor have unique distribution plans, so ticket pricing on each film will vary. Some titles are now available to view, while others will be available beginning Friday, and additional titles added subsequently.
“Just like many other film festivals and events around the globe, we have worked hard to still provide great content for our supports, even though it is not in the traditional theater setting,” explained Mary Dossinger, RiverRun’s programming director. “The idea of a ‘Virtual Theater’ is something that we are happy to bring film fans, and we urge everyone to keep an eye on our social media accounts and email newsletters for any additional screenings that may become available.”
The films that are now streaming include American Trial: The Eric Garner Story, a speculative and unscripted courtroom drama featuring actual attorneys participating in a mock trial regarding the 2014 choking death of Eric Garner in New York City.
VHYes, which was filmed entirely on VHS and Beta, is a quirky, retro comedy about a 12-year-old boy who accidentally records home videos and late-night television shows over his parents’ wedding video, directed by Jack Henry Robbins (son of Oscar-winners Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon).
Beginning Friday, viewers can also enjoy Life in Synchro, an in-depth examination of synchronized ice skating that follows a group of women skaters as they practice and perfect their techniques in the hopes of qualifying for the Olympics. This film is being presented to commemorate Film Festival Day in conjunction with the Film Festival Alliance, of which RiverRun is a member. The Film Festival Alliance creates a collaborative global community for mission-driven film festivals, and advocates a sustainable and inclusive environment within the film exhibition ecosystem and creates a collective expression for film festivals and those who run them.
Friday also marks “opening day” for Military Wives, a bittersweet comedy starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, about women forming a choir and becoming a media sensation while their partners are serving in Afghanistan. Directed by Peter Cattaneo, who earned an Oscar nomination for The Full Monty (1997), this was to have been the opening-night film at RiverRun on March 26, and had actually sold out before the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For music mavens, My Darling Vivian (also available Friday) is director Matt Riddlehoover’s profile of Vivian Liberto, the first wife of superstar Johnny Cash and mother of his four daughters, as well as the author of the best-selling 2007 memoir, “I Walked the Line.”
Rob Davis, RiverRun’s executive director, said the festival “is coping well under the circumstances. I’ve always felt we were an ‘adaptable’ organization, and that’s a trait that’s serving us well at present.”
One of the festival’s most popular events, the “Pitch Fest,” was conducted this year in a unique but necessary fashion – by having the student filmmakers pitch their ideas for a documentary film by recording a five-minute video from their home. The videos were reviewed by a panel of film industry experts, and the winners received cash prizes to help fund their film projects. The first-place winner was Painting Your Room in My Heart (Yuqi Lu, Wake Forest University), and the second-place winner was Clickbait: Stop the Traffic (Madison Rae Reitz, UNC-Wilmington).
“Adjusting ‘Pitch Fest’ to an online format allowed RiverRun to still be able to offer this opportunity for new filmmakers to learn from industry professionals and grow as filmmakers,” explained Caroline McMahon, the festival’s programming and operations associate. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of the students, their advisers, and the judges – and I commend everyone on being so resilient and adaptable!”
Adapting to an entirely new format has not been easy, but Davis is pleased by the festival’s ability to do so.
“We had almost 2,900 plays of our free online North Carolina Shorts programs, and we were thrilled with that level of response. We’ve had great feedback via email and social media. Some viewers made donations equivalent to the cost of a RiverRun ticket, and we were especially grateful for those contributions.”
The 23rd annual RiverRun International Festival is currently scheduled for April 8-18, 2021.
For more information about the festival, visit the official website.
