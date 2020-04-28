Since people can’t go to the RiverRun International Film Festival this year, the festival is coming to the people. Through May 8, audiences can watch the festival’s 2020 selection of North Carolina short films (“N.C. Shorts”) at no charge.
As the title of the program implies, these are short films made entirely in the Tarheel State, by North Carolina filmmakers. As well as showcasing international cinema, RiverRun is dedicated to celebrating those talented filmmakers who live and work in North Carolina.
Rob Davis, executive director of the festival, explained: “RiverRun has a legacy of showcasing North Carolina filmmakers, and we’re especially pleased to be sharing this year’s shorts as 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the founding of the North Carolina Film Office,” he said. “Founded in 1980 by Governor James B. Hunt, the office was commissioned to help facilitate and provide a base of operation for North Carolina’s burgeoning film industry.
“That industry has grown incredibly over the years, and we are thrilled to honor that by offering these North Carolina shorts to our viewers during these times of in-home entertainment.”
N.C. Shorts are divided into two blocks: N.C. Shorts 1 and N.C. Shorts 2. During this time, viewers can also learn about the production of these films from the filmmakers themselves, as many will be highlighted in a “Meet the Filmmakers” series on RiverRun’s social media channels. This special presentation is being sponsored by Nelson Mullins.
“N.C. Shorts” Block 1 includes All the Possibilities ...(directed by Marsha Gordon and Louis Cherry), which examines Vernon Pratt’s 1,450-square-foot painting "All The Possibilities of Filling in Sixteenths," completed in 1982 but only exhibited recently; April Eighty-Nine (directed by Thom Southerland), a drama in which a woman reflects back on a road trip she took 30 years before; Blue & Gold Marching Machine (directed by Alyson Vermillion, Nathan Burton, and Jenifer Hughey) celebrates the 100th year of the North Carolina A&T Marching Band; Bulls and Saints (directed by Rodrigo Dorfman), a documentary based on a love letter penned by an immigrant bull rider to his wife back in Mexico; Hebo (directed by Kevin Wells) chronicles the work of Sam Ezell, an outsider folk artist and life-long collector of folk art based in Hillborough; The Ice Climber (directed by Jacob Stadler) follows Anthony, whose love of climbing frozen waterfalls is compromised by responsibilities to his family; Quilt Journeys (directed by Atinuke Diver and Maracel Guevera) examines a community of black women who live in the Hayti community of Durham; Sound and Sole (directed by Cara Hagen) showcases Arthur Grimes, the only black buck dancer in Boone, and his love for Appalachian music, dance, and history; and Ups & Downs (directed by Christian Green) offers a unique take on Wake Forest University, as students discuss its many stairways.
“N.C. Shorts” Block 2 includes Alley Rats (directed by Sean Breitkreutz) is a drama about two childhood friends who reunite for a night of revelry in an effort to escape reality; Blues & Hues (directed by Jordan McLaughlin) follows a pair of thieves questioning their chosen way of life; Camilla, Keep Your Word (directed by Holland Gallagher) is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of Hurricane Katrina in 2005; Corporate Clueless (directed by Evan Pease) is a satire that sees a corporate team-building activity turn into a full-scale calamity; The Deep End (directed by Emma Grace Right) follows a youngster with Down Syndrome who is invited to a party by a new classmate; Godspeed (directed by Sade Abiodun) depicts the coming-of-age of a young black girl through poetry, music, and visuals; Inoculation (directed by Andrew Harrell and Patrick Nichols) sees a troubled couple contending with an impending environmental catastrophe; Interstate 8 (directed by Anne Thieme) follows two young women who meet by chance in a police car and are confronted with injustice; Long Drive to Yadkin (directed by Parris Stikeleather) sees a man visiting his neighborhood barber shop one last time; and Too Much Rain (directed by John Cernak) is an animated short about perseverance and hope, produced by Winston-Salem’s Out of Our Minds Studios.
Wanna watch?
The 23rd annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled to take place April 8-18, 2021. For more information about the festival, visit the official website.
