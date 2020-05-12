Plants to provide for families affected by the COVID-19 crisis through organizations such as the Wake Forest Baptist Health Mobile Health Clinic, Second Harvest Food Bank and Crossnore School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 12, 2020)—Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University has donated several hundred plants to local nonprofits in order to provide for families in need during the COVID-19 economic crisis.
The Gardens donated close to 300 tomato and pepper plants to the Wake Forest Mobile Health Clinic to assist with the creation of a pilot program that will reach 40 to 50 families. The Wake Forest Mobile Health Clinic is working with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and the Crossnore School to help their at-risk clients affected by the COVID-19 crisis grow their own food through the distribution of garden kits created for at-home use.
Stephanie Fisher Kennedy, a community volunteer with Hope of Winston-Salem and Catholic Charities, has been involved with planting the donations, and said that the generosity of the Gardens has incredible reach. “I have witnessed a hungry child and it hurts my heart when I think about it,” she said. “In my opinion, every kid deserves to eat so he or she can reach his/her true potential.”
Plants have been donated to Lead Girls, a local organization that helps at-risk girls and will distribute care kits to its at-risk families; Catholic Charities, which operates a food bank in East Winston-Salem; Hope Winston-Salem, which operates a truck and delivers meals to kids who are on free or reduced lunch; and Cobblestone Market, which will give the plants to customers with SNAP Cards at its Wednesday and Saturday markets and deliver to Happy Hill Community Garden.
Reynolda Gardens’ more than 130 acres has remained open during the COVID crisis and has been an extremely popular draw for those seeking respite and time with the great outdoors. “The Gardens is fortunate to be the ‘happy place’ for so many during times of uncertainty,” said Jon Roethling, director of Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. “We are excited to contribute however we can to those in need through our donations to local nonprofits and look forward to continuing our collaborations in the future.”
To learn more about Reynolda Gardens, visit reynoldagardens.org or connect on Facebook @Reynolda.Gardens and Instagram at @reynoldagardenswfu.
About Reynolda
Reynolda, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a rare gem among the nation’s cultural institutions and historic landscapes. The Reynolda experience includes a renowned collection of American art in America's largest bungalow; lush formal gardens; and calming, nature-filled walking trails encompassing more than 130 acres on the 1917 estate of Katharine and RJ Reynolds. Reynolda, located at 2250 Reynolda Road, is part of Wake Forest University. Experience Reynolda’s collections and curated digital galleries online at reynoldahouse.org and dive into fresh Reynolda content at youtube.com/reynolda. Download the Reynolda Revealed app on your Apple or Android device.
