FREE COVID-19 TESTING will be conducted in your area. [Some locations offer Vaccinations] Please see attached for all detailed information and help us bring awareness to this important health pandemic.
Genesis Project 1 & Groundwater Solutions, Inc. will provide free coronavirus testing through drive-up service, with minimal or no contact, in accordance with all recommended precautions for the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus. Some locations will provide vaccinations.
Groundwater Solutions, Inc. Vision: North Carolina families are empowered, stable, and have unrestricted access to Healthcare resources. Groundwater Solutions, Inc. Mission: Groundwater Solutions, Inc. creates a bridge between NC communities and vital resources to increase awareness, access, and utilization of healthcare, thereby resulting in empowered, stable families. Groundwater Solutions is an African American Peer Led established 501c3 Corporation in the state of North Carolina.
