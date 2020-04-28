Cover photo by Kellie Kano
Britt Harper Uzzell, aka Snüzz, is “into visions” with his latest album release of the same name, out now via Bandcamp.
“Into Visions is about the ability to make yourself a conduit to create something that didn’t previously exist,” said the mostly one-man-band rock ‘n’ roller, of the EP which serves his “own personal effort to make sense of the world.”
“I like bringing brutal truths to the table and making frank confessions,” Snüzz noted of his inspirative material. One brutal truth being he lives with Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia. ”It’s a blood cancer that affects me much like Leukemia,” he explained. Much of the release was written after his bone marrow stem cell transplant in 2017.
While most folks are trying to keep their heads above water these days, Snüzz feels like he lives under it. “Every step and motion takes enormous effort that tires me out,” he said. Though he misses playing regularly, “it’s not as devastating as I had anticipated.” Solo work affords outlets of expression, it even forces him into the spotlight—a practice he’s avoided as a side-man in groups like Ben Folds, Big Kids, Bus Stop, International Orange, the Numbers, and Kickin’ The Bucket.
These days, his condition is stabilized through expensive oral chemotherapy. But the medicine cost $15,000 a month and isn’t covered by insurance in North Carolina. “Currently, AstraZeneca has granted me access free of charge, but my existence literally depends upon their continued goodwill,” he explained, nodding to the need for national health care. “It’s a cruel, inhumane system that keeps me groveling ‘Please, sir, I want some more time to live.’”
It’s time spent well. Snüzz has been making records, hosting shows in his killer Stokes County bedrock abode, and planning a Bus Stop 30-year reunion show that sold-out the Crown in a matter of hours, necessitating an encore-night. “We were all shocked,” he said of the demand for a group who disbanded 25-years ago. “It’s a pretty good feeling to be remembered that fondly.” The shows are still slated for December (though COVID-19 may push things back).
Like most of us, he’s “hoping for the best” while “staying grounded in the facts.”
And the fact is, Snüzz has released Into Visions over Bandcamp just in time for May 1, a day the platform is giving all-sales to artists.
“If anyone wants to purchase the EP, or any older albums, that’s the day to do it,” he said, “it’ll really put more money in the artists’ pockets.”
Solo may be the road most artists are forced to travel lately, it’s a trail Snüzz blazed long ago; all album production and performance is handled himself and honed in his home. “I’m a real stickler for parts, so it’s really good for me,” he explained of his one-man operation. “But I do miss the camaraderie and contributions from bandmates.”
Referencing two sides to the collaborative coin, Snüzz expressed gratitude for occasional percussive collaborator Eddie Walker, “it’s great to have him generously lay down more adventurous drum tracks than what I’m capable of,” he said.
The result is a compilation of material whittled by his “ruthless inner editor” into eight nicely flowing tracks which span a signature twangy power-pop style. “It’s tough to distill an ocean of thoughts into a three-minute composition that uplifts the listener,” Snüzz said of the deceptively difficult task of writing purposeful pop songs.
“I credit much of that purpose-driven intent to my mother who was a kind, gregarious and generous woman of deep faith,” Snüzz said. Though he walks a different spiritual line, he still “harbors the lessons and love she taught me.”
Those lessons resonate through Into Visions, with the stripped-demo title track being “one for the dreamers and those that feel a duty to have a larger connection to things around you,” Snüzz noted. “I’m always searching for a way my writing can help not only myself, but others; and pulling things from the ether until I find what I’m searching for, it’s a bit like having your hand on a Ouija board.”
That pursuit rings through “All the Difference,” an uplifting earworm which expresses gratitude for unsung heroes. “I saw how many people don’t get the credit in life they deserve. I wanted to recognize their value and show others do as well,” he explained. “Sometimes, I feel a little guilty in that musicians can get more attention than they deserve, and the accolade balance just seems to be off.”
Calling the song, “an attempt to right a wrong,” Snüzz paired with Green Sneakers Media for a video release in January, 2019; followed by a video for the sweetly escapist Getaway Car single later that April. Visuals wrapped in October with a lyric-video for the punchy, pointed “Deep State Derangement” ripper arranged by John Glosson.
Beyond the release, Snüzz looks to new material, cautious optimism, and hopeful visions for the future.
