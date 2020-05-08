WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Pride Winston-Salem has announced the cancellation of its fall Pride Festival and Parade. The ‘Pride Winston-Salem Pride Festival Parade & Food Truck Rodeo’ was scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 on Trade Street in The Downtown Arts District.
“The health and well-being of the greater Winston-Salem community is Pride Winston-Salem’s top priority. Our festival and parade brought 30,000 people to The Downtown Arts District last year, after COVID-19 a mass gathering of this size could unnecessarily risk the health and safety of our community. Our volunteers are disappointed that they will not be able to bring the community this day of celebration. Pride Winston-Salem encourages the community to follow all state and local guidance for stopping the spread of COVID-19.” said Jerry Morin, President of Pride Winston-Salem.
“Like many other Pride organizations, we will be hosting virtual programming on our social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Zoom, our YouTube channel and our website pridews.org. Content is currently under development and will be announced in the coming weeks just in time for the annual Pride Month in June. Pride Winston-Salem will continue to offer relevant educational sessions virtually to the LGBTQ community. I want to thank our volunteers whose tireless work makes this event happen and our sponsors who support our organization throughout the year.” continued Morin.
The Pride Winston-Salem Festival Parade and Food Truck Rodeo will be back in October 2021 bigger and better! Watch our facebook page Pride WS and our website, pridews.org for our event calendar.
###
Pride Winston-Salem is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded in 2013 and is managed by volunteers. The Pride Festival and Parade held in October, continue to exceed attendance projections year after year. Held in The Downtown Arts District of Trade Street, the celebration has become one of Winston-Salem’s largest street festivals. Pride Winston-Salem also provides educational programming for the LGBTQ community. ‘T with a Tude’ is a transgender discussion panel held monthly and is open to everyone. Our mission is to celebrate our culture, honor diversity, inspire engagement, promote inclusion, provide community outreach, and educate our friends, allies, and supporters on equal rights for all
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.