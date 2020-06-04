‘Preacher’ at Greensboro abortion clinic protest later charged with ‘Inciting to Riot' downtown

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.