Beer Pong for a cause? Gary and Ashley Persinger think so! This husband and wife duo love downtown Winston-Salem and North Carolina so much they decided to take things in their own hands to reach out to the community to help those effected by COVID-19.
Each Friday at 8PM and Sunday at 5PM, they go live on Facebook for 2 entertaining games of beer pong. Industry people reach out to them directly on Facebook, and they are entered into a raffle each week. 28 people in need are selected each weekend. The players chosen get their names on a pong cup to be a “player.” Every shot made gets that person $1.00 and each team that wins gets an additional $5.00 each.
Then the impressive part that continues to blow their socks off is what the community is doing. People can donate to a pot of money on Venmo, Paypal or Facebook donation. The community has donated a staggering $4,698.00 is just 5 weeks! This money goes directly into the players’ accounts when a game is finished.
Pictured are the lovely Alexa Besch and Angela Bowman at Wise Man brewing sporting the T-shirts you can purchase for the cause! Proceeds go to the next game and you pick your shirt up at Small Batch Beer Co. Downtown Winston-Salem. While you’re there getting your shirt, they are offering $5.00 off of your food purchase of $20.00 or more!
Thanks to The Young Cardinal Cafe & Co., Wise Man Brewing, Small Batch Beer Co., Thirsty Pallet and so many generous others, there are periodic drawings with donated gift cards and swag (pictured are just some of the items you can win by donating!)
Ashley and Gary would just like to thank the community from the bottom of their hearts for the donations that are directly helping people in need. Please find Ashley Persinger with #Pong4ourPeeps on Facebook today for more information on how to get in a game if you are out of work, or to kindly donate to the next game!
https://www.facebook.com/pong4ourpeeps
