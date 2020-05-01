Pizza innovator Pieology Pizzeria is asking for the names and stories of everyday heroes to say thanks by rewarding Pieology Care Packs and $250 cash prizes.
The week of May 4th is National Teachers & Nurses Week, and these are some of our community heroes that deserve a surprise pick-me-up pizza care pack and cash prize.
“We want to highlight some of the hardworking individuals who are making a positive impact in our communities, and we’re asking people to nominate heroes so that we can express our thanks,” says Pieology’s Vice President of Marketing Chad Bailey.
Pieology will pick 15 Everyday Heroes who will each win a 4-6 person Pieology Care Pack, plus $250. The contest prizes are sponsored by Hidden Valley Ranch, who also wants to recognize and thank people who put the wellbeing of others first.
“Hidden Valley Ranch is proud to partner with Pieology to honor Everyday Heroes, and honor the people who work tirelessly everyday to protect our health and teach our children,” says National Director of Hidden Valley Kitchens, Chris Klimas.
Details:
To nominate your Everyday Hero: submit a story about them on social media, tagging @pieology and #everydayhero during May 4-16, 2020. Pieology will pick 15 heroes who will win a 4-6 person Pieology Care Pack + $250 cash prize.
People can also directly send pizza to their friends and family by visiting https://shop.pieology.com/. Pieology has just released a 1-2 person Pieology Care Pack that includes two (2) 3-topping pizzas made with their famous PieRise© Thick crusts, for only $14.99.
For more information on the Everyday Heroes Contest: www.pieology.com/giveaways
Follow Pieology (@pieology) on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter for the latest information.
