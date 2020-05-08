Covid-19 Highlights Issues Regarding the Food System in the Triad
The Piedmont Triad Regional Food Council (PTRFC) is seeking community feedback to inform a comprehensive regional food system assessment. PTRFC is working with Carolina Creative Works and Community Food Lab to develop a new national model for food system assessment and action strategies centered on building equity for the twelve Triad counties. The assessment will collect and analyze data on regional food production, infrastructure, and markets as well as community health and development.
The impacts of Covid-19 in the Triad have highlighted significant issues surrounding food production, food access, supply chains, and inequities that PTRFC will analyze with this assessment process. “In response to this global pandemic, we feel it is more important than ever to continue this important work,” said Jesse Day, Planning Director at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. “This assessment allows us to hear the needs of our communities now and plan for the future. We will position our communities and resources to build a stronger and more equitable food system.”
This work is essential because:
• PTRFC can identify immediate and longer-term needs in every Triad community. Citizens will have the opportunity to connect with resources, agencies, organizations, and knowledge that they need.
• PTRFC can report the results of the assessment with local governments, nonprofits, hospitals, and others working to address both immediate and long-term food system needs from COVID-19 impacts.
• Community members can become involved now, while this crisis is unfolding, to help make sure that we connect, rebuild, and move forward together to build a more robust food system that serves everyone in the Triad.
How you can participate and represent your community:
PTRFC is seeking community input in several ways:
• Online Survey: Make your voice heard! We are seeking participants from the Piedmont Triad Region. The survey is open to anyone in the region that participates in or is interested in the food system. Individually, attendees will participate in 5 to 10 minutes of surveys, which pertain to their household food accessibility, community food resources, etc. Take the survey at https://publicinput.com/triadfood.
• Virtual Community Meetings: Remote meetings designed to bring community members, advocates, farmers, food businesses, and supply chain agencies together are being planned for May, June, and July.
o May 18, 6:00 p.m. - Guilford County Food System Meeting (open to the public)
o May 20, 10:00 a.m. - Cooperative Extension Focus Group (open to agents & CES)
o May 20, 6:00 p.m. - Regional Meeting (open to the public)
o May 21, 10:00 a.m. - Regional Meeting (open to the public)
o May 28, 6:00 p.m. - Urban Farming Interest Meeting (open to the public)
• Additional community meetings and topic-focused discussions are being planned, and will be announced on June 1. For an updated list of upcoming events, please visit https://publicinput.com/triadfood.
This work is made possible by a four-year, $634,500 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. With questions and to learn more about the Regional Food Council, please contact Jennifer Bedrosian, PTRC Regional Food System Coordinator, at jbedrosian@ptrc.org or visit www.ptrc.org/triadfoodcouncil.
With questions about the food system assessment, please contact community@carolinacreators.com. The project relies on expert interviews and focus groups to facilitate data collection. If you are interested in providing an interview or being a focus group participant, please email community@carolinacreators.com.
About the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC): Since 1968, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) has partnered with the local leaders of the 12 county Piedmont Triad Region to implement creative regional solutions with the mission to improve the lives of the community. The PTRC accomplishes its mission through seven programs that include; the Area Agency on Aging, Criminal Justice, Economic Development, Community Development Services, Management Services, Regional Planning, and Workforce Development. The Piedmont Triad Regional Council brings together elected officials from their 74 member governments regularly to allow leaders to form working relationships. For more information, please visit www.ptrc.org.
