LOCAL NONPROFITS ENGAGE SUPPORTERS & DONORS
Greensboro, NC– In direct response to the COVID-19 crisis, Phillips Foundation has launched #RealityCheckIt, a strategic initiative that encompasses a social media campaign, creative assets and digital toolkits aimed at driving support and action to a community’s immediate needs. Designed to help non-profit organizations raise awareness and support for their causes, #RealityCheckIt provides social media assets and templates for participating organizations to engage their networks and prospective donors. The initiative launches nationally today, with ongoing efforts in major markets across the country.
Key participants and nonprofits already supporting the initiative include Women Moving Millions, Little Kids Rock, New Friends New Life, The Dallas Foundation, Texas Women’s Foundation, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, North Texas Food Bank, The Family Place, Action Greensboro, and Vogel Alcove. Additional key cities and participants will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We saw an opportunity to help non-profits respond to this moment by reaching people where they are — on their phones and laptops,” said Elizabeth Carlock Phillips, executive director of Phillips Foundation. “#RealityCheckIt is a convenient way to invite people to understand immediate need and raise funds quickly and directly, with local context."
To participate and for additional information about the #RealityCheckIt campaign, visit https://www.realitycheckit.org/ or https://www.instagram.com/realitycheck.it/. In addition to this initiative, Phillips Foundation has helped address the COVID-19 pandemic with other forms of assistance, including a $500,000 grant to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund efforts.
About Phillips Foundation
Phillips Foundation is a private family foundation and catalytic capital platform that leverages its assets to maximize social, environmental and financial value. For more information visit PhillipsFdtn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.