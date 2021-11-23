Penny Campaign Raising Funds for Neighbors in Need
Collection Day Drive-Through at Truist Stadium on December 4
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (NOVEMBER 23, 2021)—The annual Penny Campaign benefiting Samaritan Ministries is underway for its 28th year in the community. All proceeds raised go toward guest services and the fulfillment of Samaritan Ministries’ mission: providing food, shelter, and hope through Christian love
Those who have collections of spare change and dollars are invited to drop off their gifts at the Penny Campaign’s Collection Day Sat., Dec. 4, 2021. The drive-through event will be held at Truist Stadium (951 Ballpark Way—home of the Winston-Salem Dash) from 9 a.m. until noon. Collection Day will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
Last year, Samaritan introduced a successful online fundraising platform and is again looking for Penny Campaigners to spread awareness of the campaign and raise funds online from friends, family, and colleagues. In addition, there are ways to support Samaritan Ministries any time of year, including going to samaritanforsyth.org to make a direct contribution.
“Once again this year, our traditional collection jars will be a bit limited around town because of COVID-19, although you may still see them out and about in a few locations,” Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Jan Kelly said. “We have established a variety of ways for folks to support our Penny Campaign, and we encourage people to get creative in how they engage with the campaign to benefit our neighbors in need.
“To become a Penny Campaigner, visit Samaritan’s website and create your customized fundraiser with just a few clicks. Share your campaign on social media and e-mail, encouraging gifts from your network to benefit Samaritan Ministries this holiday season,” Kelly added. “Or give to an existing team—an individual, business, church, or group, that you want to support. Every donation makes a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable in our community. This platform proved quite successful for us last year, and we are excited to again use this quick, easy tool so folks are able to support Samaritan.”
About Samaritan Ministries
Founded in 1981, Samaritan Ministries is an interdenominational, volunteer-based Christian ministry that serves Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The Samaritan Ministries Soup Kitchen and Samaritan Inn Shelter are open 365 days and nights a year to serve people in need. Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 East Northwest Boulevard near downtown Winston-Salem. For more information about Samaritan Ministries, please visit samaritanforsyth.org.
