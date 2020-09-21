GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2020) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department encourages residents to get outside with children during National Take a Child Outside Week, September 24-30. The department will host a series of free activities to get children aged 3-7 exploring the natural world.

All activities will be outside, socially distanced, and face coverings will be required. Register to participate in these free activities.

 

Looking at Leaves with Mrs. Shelli

Thursday, September 24, 10-11 am, Lake Higgins

Register online.

With nearly 1,000 different tree species in North America, one way to tell them all apart is by their leaves. Join us as we observe various leaves, take a short discovery hike, do a leaf art project, and more. Wear clothes that can get messy.

Ants on Parade

Friday, September 25, 2-3 pm, Caldcleugh Multicultural Center

Welcome all child detectives! Learn about ants in this fun observational activity with a craft. Wear clothes that can get messy.

Register online.

 

What’s Wild?

Monday, September 28, 10-11 am, Price Park

Enjoy a short story and song time, followed by a brief discovery hike and a craft. Bring a blanket or towel to dedicate as their socially distanced zone, an empty and clean plastic bottle, jug, or toilet paper roll.

Register online.

 

Who Lives in a Tree?

Tuesday, September 29, 2-3 pm, Lake Townsend

Come along as we talk about the animals that call trees home. We’ll go on a short discovery hike and make a craft. Wear clothes that can get messy.

Register online.

 

Hiding in Plain Sight

Wednesday, September 30, 10-11 am, Hester Park

Learn the important adaptations of wild animals. Join us for this great game of Hike and Seek and a camouflage craft. Wear clothes that can get messy.

Register online.

 

For more COVID-19-safe activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gso.

