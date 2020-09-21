GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2020) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department encourages residents to get outside with children during National Take a Child Outside Week, September 24-30. The department will host a series of free activities to get children aged 3-7 exploring the natural world.
All activities will be outside, socially distanced, and face coverings will be required. Register to participate in these free activities.
Looking at Leaves with Mrs. Shelli
Thursday, September 24, 10-11 am, Lake Higgins
With nearly 1,000 different tree species in North America, one way to tell them all apart is by their leaves. Join us as we observe various leaves, take a short discovery hike, do a leaf art project, and more. Wear clothes that can get messy.
Ants on Parade
Friday, September 25, 2-3 pm, Caldcleugh Multicultural Center
Welcome all child detectives! Learn about ants in this fun observational activity with a craft. Wear clothes that can get messy.
What’s Wild?
Monday, September 28, 10-11 am, Price Park
Enjoy a short story and song time, followed by a brief discovery hike and a craft. Bring a blanket or towel to dedicate as their socially distanced zone, an empty and clean plastic bottle, jug, or toilet paper roll.
Who Lives in a Tree?
Tuesday, September 29, 2-3 pm, Lake Townsend
Come along as we talk about the animals that call trees home. We’ll go on a short discovery hike and make a craft. Wear clothes that can get messy.
Hiding in Plain Sight
Wednesday, September 30, 10-11 am, Hester Park
Learn the important adaptations of wild animals. Join us for this great game of Hike and Seek and a camouflage craft. Wear clothes that can get messy.
For more COVID-19-safe activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gso.
