Raleigh, NC - Yesterday, North Carolina’s Republican delegation in the United States House of Representatives sent a letter to the Biden Administration demanding answers for recent reports of illegal, COVID-positive migrants being bussed from Texas to North Carolina. Will Governor Cooper call on the Biden Administration to end the deposit of COVID-19 cases carried by illegal migrants into our state? Or will Cooper follow Biden’s example and turn a blind eye to the immigration crisis at the border?  

 

