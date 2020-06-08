Cooper Dodges Question On Whether Or Not He Will Follow His Own Guidance After Marching With Protesters
Last week, Governor Cooper violated his own executive order by walking outside his gated mansion and marching with the protesters. In response to the protest, the Cooper administration amended the COVID testing guidance to encourage people who attend mass gatherings to get tested. However, when a reporter asked Cooper whether or not he will get a COVID test in accordance with his own regulations, Cooper completely dodged the question.
“Hypocritical Cooper once again is telling the people of North Carolina that his Covid regulations do not apply to him,” said NCGOP Press Secretary Tim Wigginton. “Cooper made the decision to march with the protestors and even removed his masks for his photo opportunity. How can the people of North Carolina trust Cooper’s regulations when he won’t follow his own guidelines?”
OPINION
OPINION/Gov. Cooper Once Again Tells NC Residents on Covid Regs: Do As I Say Not As I Do
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Drug Trial Planned For Synthetic Cannabinoid COVID-19 Treatment
- Lincoln Financial Foundation Gives $18,750 for Breaking the Cycle of Poverty
- HPU Receives Colleges of Distinction Honor for the 10th Year
- GEA and Technology for the Future Gift Seniors at Two Local High Schools with Laptops
- Greensboro Police Department Policy Changes
- RIVERRUN “FILMS WITH CLASS” A VIRTUAL SUCCESS
- WSSU Career Services Secures $1.1 Million Job Corps Grant
- IRC Staff and Guests at Sportsplex Test Negative for COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- UNCG employee alleges 36 cases of COVID-19 at campus construction site
- Leader of Saturday’s first peaceful protest speaks out
- ‘Preacher’ at Greensboro abortion clinic protest later charged with ‘Inciting to Riot' downtown
- Statement From Mayor Nancy Vaughan
- Statement From Greensboro Police Chief Brian L. James
- Days of protests, nights of broken glass
- Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan Declares City-wide Curfew
- 8 great...Black-owned businesses to support this weekend
- Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan rescinds city-wide curfew
- A ‘make sale’ to help keep Mixxer going
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Ronald Reagan used to say that the difference between a recession and a depression is that a…
Last week, this publication paid tribute to “Wonder Women of the Triad,” of which there are …
As I noted in last year’s Wonder Women of the Triad edition, I owe everything to the first t…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.