 Cooper Dodges Question On Whether Or Not He Will Follow His Own Guidance After Marching With Protesters

Last week, Governor Cooper violated his own executive order by walking outside his gated mansion and marching with the protesters. In response to the protest, the Cooper administration amended the COVID testing guidance to encourage people who attend mass gatherings to get tested. However, when a reporter asked Cooper whether or not he will get a COVID test in accordance with his own regulations, Cooper completely dodged the question. 

“Hypocritical Cooper once again is telling the people of North Carolina that his Covid regulations do not apply to him,”  said NCGOP Press Secretary Tim Wigginton. “Cooper made the decision to march with the protestors and even removed his masks for his photo opportunity. How can the people of North Carolina trust Cooper’s regulations when he won’t follow his own guidelines?” 

 

