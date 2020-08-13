Raleigh, NC - Late yesterday, Governor Roy Cooper’s Department of Health And Human Services sent a press release admitting to over counting at least 221,444 COVID-19 tests. The Cooper Administrations’ jaw-dropping law of oversight only heightens the need for them to comply with North Carolina’s Public Records law. Currently, a coalition of media companies, including the New York Times and Associated Press, is suing the Cooper administration to force them to comply with the law and release all the COVID-19 data.
North Carolina lagged significantly behind other states for months in testing per capita, and now that NCDHHS admits that 221,444 tests were double-counted additional questions remain.
“This startling admission by Cooper and Cohen raises more questions than it answers,” said NCGOP Press Secretary Tim Wigginton. “Cooper’s favorite line to justify his draconian measures on North Carolina small businesses and families is ‘science and data'. In violation of public records law, he’s refused to release either and now we know there is a huge problem with the ‘data' Cooper and Cohen purport to base their decisions on. Over a million North Carolina kids are not allowed in their classrooms, hundreds of thousands of North Carolina workers are without jobs and small businesses are shutting down by the thousands due to Cooper’s COVID edicts. Cooper owes it to all of North Carolina to be transparent, comply with the law and release all of the data now."
