THINGS: A GLOBAL CONVERSATION
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (October 21, 2020) – What does the oldest surviving fragment of a bagpipe have to do with a copy of Sheraton’s Cabinetmaker’s Book of Prices? What is the connection between a West Virginia desk and bookcase and a portrait by Jacques-Louis David?
How can lessons learned from 18th-century ceramics help heat 21st-century homes while preventing the globe from warming? What does Beirut’s Yellow House have in common with a Salem slave dwelling? These are just some of the questions that Old Salem Museum & Gardens and its Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) will explore in THINGS: A Global Conversation, a new online program and podcast. The program explores the curious connections between—and the contemporary relevance of—things in collections around the world.
THINGS: A Global Conversation will feature curators, makers, and other experts from around the world in conversation with people and objects from the Old Salem and MESDA collection. Every Wednesday, beginning on October 22, an object and expert from Old Salem and MESDA will be connected with an expert and object from another collection somewhere else in the world. THINGS: A Global Conversation will be broadcast using the Zoom platform and audience questions are encouraged. “This is a chance for people at home to learn about and interact with curators, makers, and other experts from around the world and the seriously cool stuff they care for and create,” says Daniel Ackermann, Interim Chief Curator and Director of Collections.
“THINGS: A Global Conversation is an important part of our mission to present engaging programing that draws on our rich collections and renowned experts to connect Salem and the South with the larger world,” said Frank Vagnone, President of Old Salem Museums & Gardens. “This new program builds on our successful #HistoryNerdAlerts to explore how objects can help us make sense of the world around us. Our things may be old, but the lessons we can learn from them are as contemporary and relevant as ever.”
Tickets to participate are free with a donation at mesda.org/things. Afterwards, an edited version of the conversation will be distributed through social media, YouTube, iTunes, Stitcher, and Spotify.
About Study South
THINGS: A Global Conversation is part of our Study South initiative, a period of study, research, and experimentation available to scholars, researchers, makers, and any other members of the public who wish to intensively study the history of the American South using the Museum’s unparalleled resources. The Study South period will run through December of 2020. While the living history site is not open for traditional walk-in visits during this period, Old Salem and MESDA are expanding their offerings to include new innovative programs, including the Salem Pathwayschoose-your-own-adventure experience, Old Salem Exploratoriumeducational resources and outreach for K-12 students and educators, as well as other new digital content about the history of the American South. All of these programs draw on the museum’s rich collections as well as recent initiatives, including The Hidden Town Project’s research into the lives of enslaved people in Salem, and recent efforts to develop a better understanding of the relationship between Cherokee and Moravian communities through the Cherokee Advisory Committee. To learn more about Study South, visit Old Salem’s website, oldsalem.org/StudySouth, or visit Old Salem and MESDA on social media at @oldsaleminc and @mesdagram.
About the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts at Old Salem Museums & Gardens
The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) is the preeminent center for researching, collecting, and exhibiting decorative arts made and used by those living and working in the early South. One of the museums at Old Salem Museums & Gardens, MESDA is home to the finest collection of southern decorative arts and related research materials in the country. The museum is internationally recognized for its contributions to the study and understanding of the history, decorative arts, and material culture of the American South. mesda.org
About Old Salem Museums & Gardens
Old Salem Museums & Gardens is a unique living history site that shares the rich, authentic, and diverse cultural history of the early South—with special emphasis on the Moravians in North Carolina, enslaved and free people of African descent, and indigenous peoples of the Southern Woodlands—through the preservation and interpretation of material culture, architecture, and cultural landscapes. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—are quickly becoming nationally known for innovative and novel interpretive models and programs. oldsalem.org
