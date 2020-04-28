I am so proud to be a North Carolinian. That is something I thought I would never say about myself again—especially after our former fear-mongering governor signed a bigoted and economically devastating “bathroom bill” into law for absolutely no reason based in reality.
For the past three years, our state has had an actual leader—one who serves the entire state, unlike other North Carolina “public servants” who only care about their rich donors while profiting from this pandemic. Gov. Cooper, along with the extremely competent Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and Mike Sprayberry, the Director of Emergency Management, are making strides for North Carolina to flatten the curve. We are so lucky to have leadership guided by science and empathy rather than money and partisanism, especially in the South. It is clear that our governor is concerned about all the lives at stake amid this pandemic, which is why I fully support our governor, and the task force he works diligently with to provide North Carolinians with fact-based information.
Look, don’t get me wrong—I want all businesses to reopen as soon as possible, just like everyone else. I want to go and get my hair cut and properly dyed again. I want to escape from my phone for two hours to see a movie at a/perture cinema. I miss socializing with my community and expressing myself through drag at Twist Lounge. I miss what the inside of Monstercade looks likes, and the comfort I feel congregating with all of the other weirdos there. I miss finding thrifty treasures in the Goodwill bins. I miss sitting down at Tampopo for a delicious bowl of ramen. And even though I rarely went before this quarantine, I miss the way downtown Winston-Salem and Greensboro buzzed with excitement every First Friday.
I highly doubt there are people that actually enjoy how COVID-19 has dramatically reshaped our lives. We are truly all in this together because of our shared misery and anxiety from this intangible enemy. We are all frustrated and looking for someone or something to blame.
Gov. Cooper isn’t perfect, but if you truly believe he is playing a political game with this unprecedented health crisis, you are part of the problem.
If you are blatantly ignoring all of the great work North Carolina’s Coronavirus Task Force is doing to inform and educate the public— if you are ignoring all of the work our state’s fearless health care workers are doing to keep this virus from completely devastating our people, you should be ashamed of yourself.
This state’s leadership has done nothing but follow logic and reasoning rather than give into feeble and self-centered “protests,” from people who refuse to accept a reality other than their own. Cooper and his COVID-19 response team are not villains for shutting down the state to keep people safe.
We have to remember that the real villain at play is COVID-19. If this virus isn’t contained, it will win—and what happened in Italy, or worse, can happen in North Carolina.
Last Thursday, Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order from April 29 to May 8, and released his three-phase plan to “reopen.” According to a press release on the governor’s website, “The Stay At Home and other orders are extended today because North Carolina has not yet seen a downward trajectory of those metrics needed to begin gradually lifting restrictions.”
“Right now, the decision to stay at home is based on the public health data and White House guidance,” the governor said at a press conference last Thursday. “North Carolina needs more time to slow the spread of this virus before we can safely begin lifting restrictions. I know that this pandemic has made life difficult for many people in our state, and I am focused on keeping our communities safe while planning to slowly lift restrictions to help cushion the blow to our economy.”
Some critics, who are completely out of touch with reality, claim that the state is totally safe to reopen if proper social distancing guidelines are followed. Yet, those same critics have no medical credentials to back up this misguided and dangerous assumption. As someone who has gone shopping every two weeks since March 15, I have noticed that many big-box grocery stores are still not following the bare minimum suggested requirements for social distancing. On top of that, at least half of the staff at these essential businesses do not wear masks, gloves, or any kind of protective equipment.
But even more startling is that the majority of shoppers are the ones not complying with social distancing guidelines themselves! There are asymptomatic people spreading this virus, and they don’t even know it because testing is almost impossible—unless you are exhibiting severe symptoms or are privileged enough to have health care. With 10% of our state’s workforce unemployed, it goes without saying there’s a huge part of this population that does not have affordable health care, let alone access to COVID-19 tests.
Cooper’s three-phase plan was clearly stated in his press conference last week, but what wasn’t as clear was the timeline for each phase. Without any scientific metrics, it will be understandably unclear when exactly the state will go back to normal.
Who knows? If the public had been notified two months sooner, maybe we’d be more prepared than we are now. Instead, our commander-in-chief (also someone with no medical background) compared COVID-19 to the common flu and did not take it seriously.
(In fact, he continues to not take it seriously, especially with his so-called “sarcasm” regarding his comment on injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19.)
To solely blame Roy Cooper for our state’s declining economy is severely irresponsible, especially since he wasn’t the one to downplay COVID-19’s severity in the first place. In contrast, Cooper has acted much more swiftly than other Southern governors to address this crisis.
So, here is a thought to consider if you plan on following half-witted advice to vote Cooper out because he has taken a careful and scientific approach to do his job: What exactly is his opponent doing to prove he’s capable of handling this pandemic?
Unsurprisingly, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s plan of action for addressing COVID-19 to the public involves blaming the media. Apparently earlier this month, Forest suggested on a radio show that broadcast news stations and newspapers are blowing the pandemic out of proportion to sell ads. Which, to me, is interesting because this newspaper has not capitalized on any kind of ad like that. In fact, we are struggling to stay afloat because there are hardly any ad sales funding this newspaper!
I will be voting for Roy Cooper again this November because he’s proven his competence and dedication to serving this state come literal hell or high water.
Also, his 2017 veto of HB 205 that the corrupt, former state senator passed to punish newspapers that disagreed with her will always remind me whose side Cooper is on.
Thank you, Gov. Cooper, Dr. Mandy Cohen, Mr. Mike Sprayberry, and other state officials for your leadership and service through this crisis. And thank you, health care workers, for your dedication to keeping us safe and healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.