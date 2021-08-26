Arts administrators, artists, emergency professionals & event organizers are invited to attend
Greensboro, N.C., August 26, 2021 — Performing arts and live entertainment events are catalysts for culture and community-building. How can they also drive meaningful social transformation, equitable emergency response, and increased economic resilience for arts and events workers? What do our events look like when safety, equity, accessibility, and sustainability are conscientiously placed at their center?
These are a few of the ideas behind The Art of Mass Gatherings, an experiential learning event to be hosted by Majestic Collaborations
, North Carolina Folk Festival
, the City of Asheville
, North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
, and Performing Arts Readiness
, in collaboration with a variety of partnering organizations this September 10th from 1:00-5:30pm, with optional networking time to follow. Registration is free and open to arts and events producers
through Tuesday, September 7th. The event will take place at Triad Stage and adjacent to the grounds of the North Carolina Folk Festival (NCFF), which opens that evening for its annual three-day celebration of cultural heritage through music, dance, handmade crafts, food, and family fun.
Amy Grossmann, President and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival, reflects, “The North Carolina Folk Festival is proud to bring this unique training opportunity to our community, and to engage local event producers in meaningful conversations about how we build safety, sustainability, and accessibility practices into the culture of our event planning. As festival and event professionals reflect on and rebuild their processes in a changing environment, we are excited for this program to amplify emergency preparedness across the cultural landscape of Greensboro.”
Jon Fillman, Community Event Manager and Economic Development Specialist with the City of Asheville, adds: “With over 300 permitted special use occasions each year, Asheville has long relied on the power of special events as a tool to stimulate economic development, as a mechanism to engage in measures that contribute to a high quality of life, as a means to advance neighborhood identities, and more. But when faced with challenges that have impacted the industry so greatly, Asheville, like many other communities, must learn new ways to build resilience and purpose into the event production model. By activating and repurposing the unique skill sets and shared resources across event production networks, the event industry is uniquely positioned to contribute to a community’s emergency response. The City of Asheville is excited to participate and learn from the Art of Mass Gatherings innovative event-based learning experience.”
Event details
The Art of Mass Gatherings at the North Carolina Folk Festival
September 10th, 2021
Triad Stage, 232 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401, and the grounds of the North Carolina Folk Festival.
Doors open at 1:00 pm. Formal program begins at 1:15pm and concludes at 5:30pm with optional networking to follow. Additional optional events to follow on Saturday. Full schedule to be linked on registration page.
COVID-19 precautions: All participants are required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within the two days prior to the event. Additional measures will be in place for participant safety. See details on the registration page. Childcare and various accessibility accommodations are available by request upon registration.
About the program
The Art of Mass Gatherings
is an initiative of Majestic Collaborations that uses festivals as classrooms to activate an arts-focused approach to resilience and emergency preparedness. “People who set up festivals are skilled at creating temporary cities with all of the necessary infrastructure such as water, waste, power, and structures,” explains Matt Kowal, co-founder of Majestic Collaborations along with Molly North. “By sharing their knowledge and building skills in these areas, artists and event workers create more inclusive events, expand the safety and resilience of their entire communities, and become qualified for a wide range of job opportunities both in and outside of the arts.”
Local event producers are invited to attend a series of talks and workshops where local luminaries and special guest experts will present on how all gatherings can be elevated by adopting the four lenses of safety, accessibility, sustainability, and community engagement in their planning. Site tours and training will highlight some of the successful measures in place at NCFF to increase broad community engagement and reduce the festival’s ecological footprint. Confirmed speakers and workshop leads include:
This event is made available at no cost to participants thanks to the support of the Performing Arts Readiness project (PAR). The event is one of several around the country this year that falls under the Art of Mass Gatherings for Performing Arts experiential education series, a collaboration between PAR and Majestic Collaborations. Tom Clareson, program director of PAR, explains, “There are myriad concerns that event producers and attendees need to consider in their work. We hope to help build capacity for our creative communities to adapt and respond if they are impacted by emergency, disaster, or long-term changes in climate in the near future.”
“Building capacity, increasing readiness and expanding use of our cultural organizations and networks is important to North Carolina’s future,” adds Catherine Swain, NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “These training resources will help expand community engagement across the state and we are grateful to the North Carolina Folk Festival and the various partners for helping to move us forward in this direction.”
This event would not have been possible without the support of the event partnering organizations, presenting speakers, and many other regional and local organizations. COVID-19 safety measures are in place at the event in alignment with CDC recommendations and local and state guidelines. See the event registration page for details.
