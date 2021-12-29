In the interest of public health during the current COVID-19 Omicron surge, the Greensboro Children’s Museum has made the hard decision to cancel its 2021 Noon Year’s Eve celebration.
Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – As we see a global and local surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant the Greensboro Children’s Museum has made the decision to cancel its 2021 Noon Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2021. The health and safety of our guests and community are a top priority for the Museum and the decision to cancel this much-loved event was made with that in mind. While we feel visiting the Museum is still a safe, fun activity for Greensboro children and families, holding a large event that encourages group activities and participation is not.
The Greensboro Children’s Museum continues to adhere to operating procedures and protocols that protect our visitors including daily sanitization of props and exhibits, mask wearing for all visitors ages 3+, encouraging social distancing and proper hand washing, and asking visitors and staff to please stay at home if they feel sick.
The Museum will be open on New Year’s Eve for normal visitation from 9a – 1p and closed New Year’s Day as previously planned. The Museum will be in touch with Noon Year’s Eve event ticket holders about refund options.
