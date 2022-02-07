NO-COST COVID-19 TESTING FOR RIDERS AND THE PUBLIC AVAILABLE AT THE J. DOUGLAS GALYON DEPOT BEGINNING TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
GREENSBORO, NC – February 7, 2022 – Greensboro Transit Agency is partnering with PHD/One Love Laboratory to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing services for the public beginning Tuesday, February 8. The Charlotte-based accredited and HIPAA compliant agency will provide oral swab PCR COVID testing on-site in the GTA Meeting Room at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot, 236-C E. Washington Street. The walk-up testing will be conducted on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 6 pm. Test results are sent electronically within 72 hours. Participants are required to show photo identification and if they have one, a current insurance card. Reservations are not needed, but for faster processing, visitors are encouraged to pre-register online. Also, visitors are required to wear face coverings while on transit property.
“This is a natural addition to our COVID-19 prevention efforts to protect riders, operators and staff” says Kevin Elwood, GTA representative. “Besides operating fare-free for a year, we have distributed masks and sanitizer, installed sanitizer dispensers on the buses and in the Depot, erected cab barriers and more. By providing a convenient location for citizens both with and without personal vehicles to get a quick test, we are helping move Greensboro that much closer to a COVID-free community.”
QR code for test registration:
