VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

JUSTICE COMES ALIVE

ANNOUNCES EVENT FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 28TH

IN BENEFIT OF THE PLUS1 FOR BLACK LIVES FUND

DAY-LONG EVENT PROMISES MUSICAL PERFORMANCES BY:

PHIL LESH AND THE TERRAPIN FAMILY BAND,

TANK AND THE BANGAS, LETTUCE, NAHKO, IVAN NEVILLE,

THE SOUL REBELS, TURKUAZ, STANLEY JORDAN

CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM & UMPHREY'S MCGEE

IN ADDITION TO CONVERSATIONS

CENTERED AROUND RACISM & THE FIGHT FOR EQUALITY

On Sun., June 28, Justice Comes Alive—a brand new, one-day, donation-based virtual event—will unite the live music community to raise funds and awareness for organizations empowering Black communities, keeping people out of the criminal justice system, and working to dismantle the systemic racism which persists in our society.  In partnership with the  PLUS1 For Black Lives Fund, proceeds raised during the day-long event will directly benefit participating artists as well as  organizations like Equal Justice Initiative, Impact Justice and The Bail Project, as well as Black and Indigenous-led grassroots organizations combating racism. Justice Comes Alive is also proud to partner with HeadCount to further encourage voter participation.

Fans can donate any amount to participate and are encouraged to make their contributions early in order to secure a spot at the show via JusticeComesAlive.com. Those who opt to donate in advance will receive a link to stream the event across various platforms on the morning of the show. 

The all-day livestream marathon will feature new live performances from 50+ artists captured during the ongoing lockdown specifically for Justice Comes Alive. The new content will be created by the artists in a variety of ways, from socially distant studio sessions to remote video collaborations to crowd-less sets at venues around the country. 

After raising over $170,000 during the inaugural Quarantine Comes Alive event, which directly benefited participating artists and PLUS1's COVID-19 Relief Fund, the creators of QCA and mainstay events Brooklyn Comes Alive and Denver Comes Alive felt obliged to shift their focus to matters of racial inequality facing our nation.

Kunj Shah, president and founder of Live for Live Music, and producer of Justice Comes Alive says: 

"Waking up the morning after Quarantine Comes Alive was bittersweet. On one hand, we raised a lot of money for some incredible causes, that will be helping a ton of people for years to come, on the other hand, the world was finally waking up to racial inequality in our justice system and everyday lives. 

I felt a responsibility to use our resources and platform once more to create an experience where people can enjoy music while helping those in need and educating themselves on the current issues facing our society today with the help of the Black musicians who make up this beautiful community.

Quarantine has also taught me that the power of music is too potent for it to be wasted on something as simple as profit margins. Because of that, I've also pledged that all shows I produce moving forward will benefit a cause dear to our hearts in some way. We hope this event helps Justice, finally, Come Alive. 

In between performances, Justice Comes Alive co-hosts Nikki Glaspie (The Nth Power), Nigel Hall (Lettuce), Alvin Ford Jr (Dumpstaphunk), James Casey (Trey Anastasio Band), and Robert Sput Searight (Ghost-Note), alongside Ari Fink of Sirius XM, will lead conversations with speakers providing a platform to discuss systemic racism, how to combat it, and what can be done to bring about these changes. Featured speakers include Terence Blanchard, Oteil Burbridge, Christian McBride, Karl Denson, Patrice Rushen, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, and more.

A full list of Justice Comes Alive featured musical performers and guest speakers can be found below. For more information or to RSVP/donate, visit JusticeComesAlive.com.

 

Featuring Performances By:

Antibalas

Alvin Ford Jr.

BANDEMIC (feat. John Scofield, John Medeski, Billy Martin and Jesse Murphy)

Big Sam's Funky Nation

Bobby Rush

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Christone "KINGFISH" Ingram

Cory Henry

D'Vibes Trio w/ Adam Deitch & Adam "Shmeeans" Smirnoff

David Shaw

Doom Flamingo

Dumpstaphunk

Eric Krasno

Everyone Orchestra

Full Moonalice

The Funky Knuckles

G. Love

Galactic

George Porter Jr.

The Ghost of Paul Revere

Ivan Neville

Jennifer Hartswick w/ Nick Cassarino & Christian McBride

Kim Dawson

Lettuce

Louis Cato

Marco Benevento

Maurice "MOBETTA" Brown

Mononeon

Moon Taxi

The Motet

MoTown Getdown

Nahko

Neal Francis

Nick Cassarino & Erin Boyd

Nigel Hall

The OG's

The Original Nth Power

Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band

Robert Walter

Roosevelt Collier

Shaun Martin

The Soul Rebels

Southern Avenue

Stanley Jordan

Star Kitchen

Stout

Tank and the Bangas

TAUK

Terence Higgins & The Nola Krewe

Turkuaz

Umphrey’s McGee

 

Speakers Include:

Christian McBride

Dennis Chambers

Ellis Hall

Eric Krasno

Gary Bartz

George Porter Jr.

Harvey Mason

Ivan Neville

Karl Denson

Oteil Burbridge

Patrice Rushen

Terence Blanchard

Weedie Braimah

 

 

