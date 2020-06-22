VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL
JUSTICE COMES ALIVE
ANNOUNCES EVENT FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 28TH
IN BENEFIT OF THE PLUS1 FOR BLACK LIVES FUND
DAY-LONG EVENT PROMISES MUSICAL PERFORMANCES BY:
PHIL LESH AND THE TERRAPIN FAMILY BAND,
TANK AND THE BANGAS, LETTUCE, NAHKO, IVAN NEVILLE,
THE SOUL REBELS, TURKUAZ, STANLEY JORDAN
CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM & UMPHREY'S MCGEE
IN ADDITION TO CONVERSATIONS
CENTERED AROUND RACISM & THE FIGHT FOR EQUALITY
On Sun., June 28, Justice Comes Alive—a brand new, one-day, donation-based virtual event—will unite the live music community to raise funds and awareness for organizations empowering Black communities, keeping people out of the criminal justice system, and working to dismantle the systemic racism which persists in our society. In partnership with the PLUS1 For Black Lives Fund, proceeds raised during the day-long event will directly benefit participating artists as well as organizations like Equal Justice Initiative, Impact Justice and The Bail Project, as well as Black and Indigenous-led grassroots organizations combating racism. Justice Comes Alive is also proud to partner with HeadCount to further encourage voter participation.
Fans can donate any amount to participate and are encouraged to make their contributions early in order to secure a spot at the show via JusticeComesAlive.com. Those who opt to donate in advance will receive a link to stream the event across various platforms on the morning of the show.
The all-day livestream marathon will feature new live performances from 50+ artists captured during the ongoing lockdown specifically for Justice Comes Alive. The new content will be created by the artists in a variety of ways, from socially distant studio sessions to remote video collaborations to crowd-less sets at venues around the country.
After raising over $170,000 during the inaugural Quarantine Comes Alive event, which directly benefited participating artists and PLUS1's COVID-19 Relief Fund, the creators of QCA and mainstay events Brooklyn Comes Alive and Denver Comes Alive felt obliged to shift their focus to matters of racial inequality facing our nation.
Kunj Shah, president and founder of Live for Live Music, and producer of Justice Comes Alive says:
"Waking up the morning after Quarantine Comes Alive was bittersweet. On one hand, we raised a lot of money for some incredible causes, that will be helping a ton of people for years to come, on the other hand, the world was finally waking up to racial inequality in our justice system and everyday lives.
I felt a responsibility to use our resources and platform once more to create an experience where people can enjoy music while helping those in need and educating themselves on the current issues facing our society today with the help of the Black musicians who make up this beautiful community.
Quarantine has also taught me that the power of music is too potent for it to be wasted on something as simple as profit margins. Because of that, I've also pledged that all shows I produce moving forward will benefit a cause dear to our hearts in some way. We hope this event helps Justice, finally, Come Alive.
In between performances, Justice Comes Alive co-hosts Nikki Glaspie (The Nth Power), Nigel Hall (Lettuce), Alvin Ford Jr (Dumpstaphunk), James Casey (Trey Anastasio Band), and Robert Sput Searight (Ghost-Note), alongside Ari Fink of Sirius XM, will lead conversations with speakers providing a platform to discuss systemic racism, how to combat it, and what can be done to bring about these changes. Featured speakers include Terence Blanchard, Oteil Burbridge, Christian McBride, Karl Denson, Patrice Rushen, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, and more.
A full list of Justice Comes Alive featured musical performers and guest speakers can be found below. For more information or to RSVP/donate, visit JusticeComesAlive.com.
Featuring Performances By:
Antibalas
Alvin Ford Jr.
BANDEMIC (feat. John Scofield, John Medeski, Billy Martin and Jesse Murphy)
Big Sam's Funky Nation
Bobby Rush
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
Christone "KINGFISH" Ingram
Cory Henry
D'Vibes Trio w/ Adam Deitch & Adam "Shmeeans" Smirnoff
David Shaw
Doom Flamingo
Dumpstaphunk
Eric Krasno
Everyone Orchestra
Full Moonalice
The Funky Knuckles
G. Love
Galactic
George Porter Jr.
The Ghost of Paul Revere
Ivan Neville
Jennifer Hartswick w/ Nick Cassarino & Christian McBride
Kim Dawson
Lettuce
Louis Cato
Marco Benevento
Maurice "MOBETTA" Brown
Mononeon
Moon Taxi
The Motet
MoTown Getdown
Nahko
Neal Francis
Nick Cassarino & Erin Boyd
Nigel Hall
The OG's
The Original Nth Power
Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band
Robert Walter
Roosevelt Collier
Shaun Martin
The Soul Rebels
Southern Avenue
Stanley Jordan
Star Kitchen
Stout
Tank and the Bangas
TAUK
Terence Higgins & The Nola Krewe
Turkuaz
Umphrey’s McGee
Speakers Include:
Christian McBride
Dennis Chambers
Ellis Hall
Eric Krasno
Gary Bartz
George Porter Jr.
Harvey Mason
Ivan Neville
Karl Denson
Oteil Burbridge
Patrice Rushen
Terence Blanchard
Weedie Braimah
