Jermaine Exum, general manager and “Lord Retail” at Greensboro’s Acme Comics, is the first person on screen in Anthony Desiato’s feature-length documentary My Comic Shop Country. But while Exum is proud of Desiato’s film, he’s not seen it.
“Anthony worked very hard to take his labor of love from idea to a finished nationally-released feature,” Exum told YES! Weekly. “I have tremendous respect for him, but I just have this thing where I can’t watch or hear myself in things. And I know everyone has that, but I have it extra.”
Exum promised that he would watch the documentary soon, both to honor his friend’s hard and heartfelt work and “to see what everyone else has seen.”
A moving exploration of the power of comic shops to build community, My Comic Shop Country also examines their poignant and paradoxical struggle to survive even as superheroes dominate corporate media. At one point in the documentary, John Hitchcock, owner of Greensboro’s Parts Unknown: The Comic Book Store, recalls that, in the comics boom of the 1990s, there were over 12,000 comic shops in the United States. “Now there’s, what, 3,000?”
Comic book writer and editor Mark Waid, the most prominent and acclaimed industry professional featured in the film, compares working in a comic shop to being a teacher. “You better love it, because you’re not getting rich.”
His job, explains Exum in the film, “is not simply to put Spawn back issues in the correct numerical order, but to connect people to the best stories on the shelf, to get people their very first comic book.”
At another point, Exum holds up a stack of new comics, which he calls his homework. “Every Tuesday night, I read as much as I can, so Wednesday morning, I know what I’m talking about.”
Acme’s assistant manager Austin Getzelman also stresses the importance of knowing his customers and reading the new releases. “if you don’t, you’re not going to get the same sort of feedback, you’re not going to get that level of excitement.”
“You win this battle in the comic book world, one customer at a time and one book at a time,” John Hitchcock says in the film.
The documentary is candid about problems with the way comics are sold in America. Several store owners complain about the “Pull List,” in which new issues are held for customers with subscriptions, many of whom never pick them up.
“That’s where the system is hideously broken, and always been hideously broken, but it just gets more and more hideously broken every year,” says Waid, who also criticizes how the survival of a book is determined by how many pre-orders it gets. “Comic stores live and die by what you’re going to buy, but man, the system of asking customers to pre-order stuff is absurd, it’s so antithetical to the way retail works. I don’t go into a shoe store and look at a picture of a pair of Adidas and say I want those; I’ll see you in three months.”
Despite these problems, Waid, like everyone interviewed in the documentary, clearly loves its subject matter.
Exum stressed the timeliness of Desiato’s film, released during the pandemic that shuttered comic book stores across the world as non-essential businesses. COVID-19 even caused Diamond, the leading comics distributor, to cease its weekly shipments.
“I believe that the timing of the release of the documentary played a part in the rally around comic book stores by customers, comics fans, and comic book artists and writers. I believe that it reminded anyone who watched of the truth about comic book stores, in that they are operated by passionate people despite a system that sometimes seems to not be designed for consistent success. But that system aside, the real strength of the good local comic book store is the communities they serve.”
Recommended to anyone interested in the comic book community (and particularly to Jerome Exum, if only so that he can hear what his parents say about him in it), My Comic Shop Country can be rented or purchased on Amazon Instant Video and iTunes.
