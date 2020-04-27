Experience the electrifying stylings
of gospel legend Richard Smallwood!
GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2020) — One of Gospel Music’s greatest legends returns to Greensboro for an unforgettable concert experience! The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is proud to present A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 8:00 pm! This concert has been rescheduled from the previous date - Friday, June 19, 2020. Come to see the power of Richard Smallwood, live with the GSO and the 250-member Community Gospel Choir, led by Corey Williams.
Smallwood’s career has been a non-stop series of major collaborations and successes. A tenured, talented, and respected inspirational pianist, singer, songwriter, and producer in the Gospel music business since the '70s, Smallwood’s songs have been recorded by the likes of Whitney Houston, Destiny's Child, Kelly Price, Gerald Levert, and Aretha Franklin. His groups, “The Richard Smallwood Singers” and later “Vision”, have achieved major recording successes since the early 1980s.
Guest conductor Henry Panion is a Grammy Award-winning composer, arranger, conductor, and educator. Panion has worked with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, The Lionel Hampton Orchestra, and American Idol winners, Carrie Underwood and Ruben Studdard. Panion also founded the UAB Recording Studio and has produced for award-winning groups such as UAB Gospel Choir and the UAB Jazz Ensemble.
Fans of Gospel, both young and old, will be thrilled by this collaboration of Smallwood, Panion, the GSO, and the Community Gospel Choir as they perform songs such as “I Love the Lord”, “Center of My Joy”, “Total Praise”, and many more. It isn’t every day that legends such as these come to Greensboro. This is a concert you will not want to miss!
Who: Richard Smallwood, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Community Gospel Choir - Henry Panion, conductor
What: A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration
When: Friday, Feb 5, 2021 at 8:00 pm
Where: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts | 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
Tickets: greensborosymphony.org / TangerCenter.com / ticketmaster.com /
GSO Box Office: 336-335-5456 x224
Price: $80, $65, $50, $35
