New COVID-19 Testing Clinic to Open Saturday Through GC Public Health and Cone Health Partnership with MAKO Medical and City of Greensboro
Due to the increasing demand for COVID-19 testing in Guilford County, the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) and Cone Health have partnered with MAKO Medical and the City of Greensboro to open an additional COVID-19 testing site to operate Saturday, January 8 – Friday, January 21, 2022.
Testing will be available inside of Piedmont Hall (2409 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403) at no out-of-pocket cost.
Testing will be available seven days a week on the following schedule:
• Monday – Friday: 10 AM – 7 PM
• Saturday – Sunday: 8 AM -5 PM
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to assist in reducing clinic wait times. To register for an appointment, please visit:
• https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6683
Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Public Health Director said, “With the increased demand for COVID-19 testing in Guilford County, it is our shared goal that community members have adequate and accessible testing options. This partnership with MAKO Medical, Cone Health, and the City of Greensboro is an encouraging and positive development towards meeting the needs of our community, and ultimately decreasing the spread of COVID-19.”
Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone Health CEO said, “This partnership will play an important role in slowing the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to surge in our region and reducing the strain on our emergency departments. We are proud to partner with these dedicated organizations to provide additional testing when and where it’s needed most.”
Please be reminded of additional testing options in Guilford County:
• Cone Health: Cone Health has increased the locations, hours and capacity of COVID-19 testing clinics in Guilford, Alamance, and Rockingham counties by more than 300% to more than 6,000 available appointments in the week ahead. Appointments can be made at www.conehealth.com/testing or by calling 336-890-1188 (Mon-Fri, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
• Starmed Healthcare: Visit www.starmed.care/testing or call 336-941-6000.
• Find a location by zip code: Click Here
