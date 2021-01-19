The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is pleased to announce that registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments will reopen Wed., Jan. 20, 2021.
Appointments can be scheduled:
- • Online at www.healthyguilford.com
- • By phone at 336-641-7944 (Option 2) from 8:00 am-5:00 pm, until all appointment slots have been filled.
Those eligible to make an appointment are community members in Phase 2 (all those who are aged 65 and older). Please note that healthcare workers who are in Phase 1 should check with their employer to schedule an appointment as the process for employers is different. Individuals who are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Guilford County reflect an update to the vaccine Phases, as outlined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (new Phases here).
COVID-19 vaccine clinics are currently being held at the following locations:
- • Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406
- • High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point, NC 27262
- • Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403
To keep up with vaccination appointment openings, please monitor:
- • The local media
- • www.healthyguilford.com
The GCDPH is encouraging those who are currently not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, or who want to receive general information regarding vaccine appointments and availability in Guilford County, to subscribe for updates via the new text message opt-in system by texting GC19 to 888777.
Only those who have scheduled an appointment and received a confirmation should visit the testing sites. Walk-ins are not accepted.
A note to our media partners: Please go to COVID-19 Media Footage for photos and B-Roll of our vaccination sites.
