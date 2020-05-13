Aaron Brookshire, aka Emceein’ Eye, one half of the Winston-Salem sibling-duo Speak N Eye, makes his solo release with Never Comply, out on May 18 from Cold Rhymes Records.
On Brookshire’s official studio debut, the once tag-along little brother charges into his own—in true Aries fashion, matching his horoscope and notions reinforced by the leather-bound ram which wraps the cover. It’s taken from his mom’s 1974 highschool yearbook (the same he and his brother attended,) the record release itself falls on her birthday.
“The label told me the release-date they planned, and I was like ‘oh snap that’s serendipitous,’” Brookshire said. “Happy 61st, mom, you’re the strongest person I know!”
A fateful coincidence, as Brookshire holds family—and friends—in high regard, bestowing gratitude to loved-ones and mentors who helped ”turn visions into tangible realities” for the album. ”Grab onto something tight, cause the crew is bringing the pain,” he said about those involved in Use A Mic, the first single, which knocks for a place at the table.
“Gotta fight for your right / They take the cake, we make off with the crumbs,” Brookshire spits, with PT Burnem, ialive, and co-producer Height Keech (founder of Cold Rhymes Records,) in his corner on the track.
Twinn Zues makes an appearance on the record engineered by Grant Livesay. Producer credits are split amongst Keech and Ohio beat-artist Brett Fullerton, with a track from Baltimore’s DJ I’ll Tell You What (AKA “OCDJ,” Dan Gaeta, of the Wham City collective).
“He glued it all together,” Brookshire said about Keech, the Baltimore artist of whom he’s been a fan since highschool house-party days in early 2000s Greenville—and whose penchant for “digging deep into the garage rock loops” rings through the album.
The product: Never Comply, is an ode to oneself. A hip hop record at home on a shelf between Bob Seger and WAR, resonating personal notes drizzled with party tunes, hype-songs, and “Dinnerludes” that culminate an ultimately person story—clearing airs of past demons and dirty laundry.
“You gotta keep it vulnerable and somewhat relatable, ” Brookshire said of injecting so much of himself into a record, “you can’t be scared to air it out.” Lifting the veil on weight he’s carried has helped him breathe easier, but Never Comply isn’t all heavy. ”We’re coming at you with lots of just straight jams and songs about doing the dang thing,” he noted.
Tracks like “Black Mop Water” and “Work Ain’t Done” ring as anthems for folks grinding through restaurant life while making art. “For those living a double-life, Clark Kent style, spending their days and nights tearing it up in the kitchen,” Brookshire said, holding the restaurant-industry close to the vest.
“There’s so much to talk about in that area,” he added of the ways the pandemic has shaken the industry. “Good and bad. But most of all, it’s exposed just how many people live day-to-day on a tip-based income.”
Exposing inequities continue on tracks like “Make It Stop,” inspired by the border camps, but broadly applicable, “it’s a morality check for anyone who thinks there’s not unspeakable evil going down,” Brookshire noted.
Getting reflective, “Broken Glass” seeks togetherness in the face of drunken self-destruction, the hook being a flip of the Melle Mel line from “the Message” by Grandmaster Flash. For Brookshire, the song is his way of saying “you’re not alone, we’ve all spun way out of control.”
A welcomed message in times of pandemic—a time which Brookshire described putting out a record using unabashed matter-of-fact style: “it stinks!”
In the works since 2018, Never Comply, was slated for a spring 2020 release, entering the final mastering process right as covid-19 became serious in America. The idea of postponing came and went. “It just felt right to stick to schedule,” Brookshire explained, he balanced bummers of losing hand-to-hand networking against upticks in digital sales—before settling on excitement at “seeing so many artists doing livestreams and finding ways to bring their music to people.”
He hopes to bridge that digital divide by creating special content exclusive to Cold Rhymes subscribers, which grants catalogue-access and early releases for $4 a month.
“I’d rather be in the moment, delivering the rhyme goods and commanding people to boogie,” Brookshire admitted of his love for performing. He’s hoping for a proper album release party in the future, along with rescheduling the Fifth Annual “Winston-Salem Rap Round Robin,” originally planned for April 11.
“Whether it’s been a keg party in an underground art gallery, live skate session, or outdoors BBQ, we always try to bring something exciting and unique,” Brookshire said of the event, tentatively rescheduled for July. “We have something epic up our sleeves for this redo, ‘’ he added, “this year will not be an exception to that Winston Freak ethic.“
“We’re gonna bring the noise,” Brookshire insisted, ”somehow, life will find a way.” For now, he’s bringing Never Comply, out May 18 via Cold Rhymes Records.
Wanna listen?
Pre-order the digital album on Bandcamp.
