NCDOL letter alleges Guilford Courthouse COVID hazards

YES! Weekly has obtained correspondence between representatives of Greensboro’s Guilford County Courthouse and the North Carolina Department of Labor concerning COVID-19-related OSHA complaints made by courthouse employees in July and August.
The correspondence begins with a letter that Nancy Hall, District Supervisor for the North Carolina Department of Labor, sent to Trial Court Administrator Amanda Leazer on Aug. 14. The letter described a complaint received by the North Carolina Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Division which made the following nine allegations about the Guilford County Courthouse.
(Italics indicate direct quotations from the letter.)
1. Covid-19 outbreaks are not disclosed to employees.
2. Proper deep cleaning is not being done by properly trained individuals, especially after positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified.
3. The public and employee bathrooms are not socially distanced and there is no signage. All public and employee bathrooms, 4 stalls and 4 sinks, are too close, as the middle two should be closed.
4. Employee work spaces are not properly spaced apart particularly in departments with known outbreaks.
5. Masks are still not being worn by even law enforcement.
6. Personal protective equipment and temperature checks, which were said to be a part of safety preparedness and mandatory routine, is not happening at all entrances.
7. Employees who have expressed fear and concern and have reached out in good faith have been told not to do so.
8. Due to new guidelines, ADA issues have also come up. Communications with hearing impaired persons Who require clear view masks and handicapped entrances are not being temperature checked.
9. Criminal and Civil Departments work spaces are too close and there are shared desks in other departments.
Hall’s letter to Leazer stated it was “not a citation nor is it a notification of proposed penalty, which according to the Occupational Safety and Health Act, may be issued only after an inspection or investigation of the workplace.” However, it stated that the Department of Labor would conduct such an investigation if the Courthouse administration did not.
Leazer forwarded Hall’s letter to Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John O. Craig. On Aug. 20, Craig sent Hall a detailed five-page response, which included the following statement:
I first want to note at the outset that we previously received a letter from you dated July 15, 2020, Complaint # 209676592, which stated that the allegations of failure to enforce social distancing and inadequate cleaning and sanitation are not covered by any OSHA standard, nor did the allegations fall under the "General Duty" clause.
In response to the allegations of lack of deep cleaning and socially-distanced spacing in restrooms and work areas, Craig wrote that the complaints “are closely related to the previous allegations” and “I presume that NCDOL’s conclusions in your previous letter still apply,” implying that the NCDOL had dismissed allegedly similar complaints made in July.
In regards to the allegation that COVID-19 outbreaks were not being reported to employees, Craig wrote:
Under AOC [Administrative Office of the Courts] directives, disclosures to employees are the responsibility of the "hiring authority." Five different hiring authorities are collectively responsible for several hundred employees at our two courthouse locations: Superior Court judges and staff; District Court judges and staff; the District Attorney's office; the Clerk of Court's office; and the Public Defender's office.
Furthermore, Craig wrote, the Administrative Office of the Courts requires “that any information to be disclosed will be extremely limited to protect the privacy rights of the infected employees.”
To the claim that masks “are still not being worn by even law enforcement,” Craig responded:
While the Guilford court system has no direct control over law enforcement officials, we have been insisting that bailiffs, who are the Guilford County sheriffs’ employees, wear masks at all times. Based on my observations, the bailiffs have been compliant.
To the allegation that PPE and temperature checks are “not happening at all entrances,” Craig wrote:
After a slow start in providing PPEs due to nationwide shortages, the county has procured several thousand masks to be distributed to those persons who come to the courthouses without masks. In recent weeks, I have not seen any persons without masks.
To the allegation that “employees who have expressed fear and concern and have reached out in good faith have been told not to do so,” Craig responded:
I am unaware of any departments within the court system who have issued any such directives. I will reiterate to all department heads that it would be improper to suppress any employee's desire to express concerns. However, I feel compelled to point out that the various divisions in our courthouse family, along with the AOC, are not the unconditional guarantors of employee safety when it comes to the pandemic. As I have demonstrated in my response to previous paragraphs in the complaint, some things are simply beyond our control when it comes to the county complying with our safety requests and the complainant should file an OSHA complaint against the county if he or she feels it is warranted.
Craig’s concluding paragraphs included the following passage:
. . . elected leaders within the Guilford County court system are dedicated to providing as safe a working environment as we possibly can and everyone is working diligently to put many safeguards in place, but there will always be isolated lapses in our planned vigilance. There are so many factors that are beyond our immediate control that I scarcely know where to begin. I believe that most of the positive cases in our courthouse facilities, with the possible exception of a few, were contracted outside the courthouse. I sincerely believe that we are striving to provide the safest work environment possible, within the constraints imposed upon us due to our unique relationship with the county, which owns the physical premises.
On Monday, YES! Weekly queried Judge Craig as to the outcome of this correspondence.
He responded with the following statement:
“In mid-September, NCDOL wrote me and said they were dismissing the complaint and closing their file.”
